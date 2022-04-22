This semester has been a lot of firsts for me.

First time living more than two hours away from my parents, first time living in a different country, first time working in a different country and first time traveling by myself.

I officially have five days left in the U.K., and to say the least, I’m not looking forward to it. Forget being sad to leave this country, I’m 100% dreading the packing process. Did I buy way too much clothing from Zara? Yes. Will I have enough room in my suitcase to bring everything home? Probably not. Will my suitcase be overweight at the airport? Most definitely.

I blame the Europeans for how many clothes I got. There’s a distinct style of clothing here. Leggings and leisure just aren't in their repertoire.

Some of my friends are staying another month traveling around Europe. I would love to be able to take advantage of living here since I may not have another opportunity to do so. However, life gets in the way — I’m broke.

Thankfully, I have an internship and my previous summer job waiting for me when I get back. However, you never realize just how much you’re spending until your mom calls you with the credit card statement. Ouch.

The Ryanair flights aren’t as cheap as advertised when you plan your trip a week in advance. In Paris, we bought so much bread, cheese and wine and ate out every night. Hostels are sometimes more expensive than you’d think. And being able to legally go to bars is great, until the bartender tells you the bill and suddenly you’re paying £12 for a double jack and coke (that's $15.61 U.S. dollars). The conversion of British pounds to USD kills.

With my semester abroad coming to a close, I feel as though I haven’t done London enough. A part of my program was participating in an internship along with study abroad. So all week was spent working or going to class, and I would then travel to another country on Friday.

I feel like I haven’t explored all of London. In the next few days, I’m dedicating myself to checking off things like going to Abbey Road or the London Eye — all of the things I haven’t gotten around to yet.

One piece of advice I’d give to any person studying abroad is to journal. I’m told that you’re going to want to document every outing, feeling and period of homesickness to look back on in the future. Don’t be like me and forget. I’ve told my mother I’ve been journaling this entire semester (I have not, nobody tell her).

Now I have to write down the entire semester in the next few days.