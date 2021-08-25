Twenty years ago, the United States invaded Afghanistan, toppling the Taliban government who was protecting Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda.

Twenty years later, the United States and the world watched as the Talbian stormed into Kabul, retaking the country.

While many in the west questioned how such a turnaround could occur with the Taliban over two decades being pushed into the countryside and going through power struggles, it should not be a surprise.

The Taliban played the long game — and won.

There are many people to blame for the collapse of the Afghan government, including the Afghan government itself.

The Afghan government failed to hold elections deemed credible, continued to perpetrate human rights abuses, was defeated by a smaller and much worse equipped force and ended with its president fleeing the nation stealing millions from the treasury.

However, Afghanistan has been in a state of perpetual war since 1978.

A nation that has known nothing but conflict for 43 years with outdated infrastructure, a crippled economy and lack of leadership was always going to be doomed.

With former warlords and militant leaders taking roles in government after ousting the Taliban, it was foolish to expect these people to become champions of democracy.

Ultimately, the biggest share of blame belongs to the four American administrations that have overseen the war.

While George W. Bush had no choice but to invade Afghanistan after 9/11 — if he had done nothing, he would have absolutely been removed from office — his administration did not plan for the future.

Nation building has seldom worked for the United States — and Afghanistan. With many rejecting U.S. intervention, Afghanistan was never going to accept a democratic government.

Bush invaded haphazardly, convinced that force and overwhelming firepower could destroy the Taliban, seemingly forgetting the Taliban and Afghanistan had fought their whole lives against foreign and domestic forces.

Barack Obama entered office promising to decrease the U.S. presence in the nation but ended up expanding troop totals and increasing the use of drone strikes.

These drone strikes indiscriminately killed hundreds upon hundreds of civilians, giving the Afghan people no reason to trust America.

During the Obama administration, the primary goal of invading Afghanistan was realized, with bin Laden killed in a raid in Pakistan.

Although it is easier to look back in retrospect, this is when the United States should have left.

After fighting for 12 years, the primary target of al-Qaeda decimated and the Taliban controlling a large portion of territory, there was nothing more the United States could or should have done.

Obama appeared to understand this, and began withdrawing troops from the country slowly in 2011, and transferred full security to Afghan forces in 2013.

If Obama had withdrawn fully at this time, the Taliban would have taken the country but would have saved the United States another eight years of war.

Donald Trump entered office saying he would not expand U.S. involvement and stated the war needed to end.

While he kept to his word on involvement, the Trump administration signed a disastrous peace deal, releasing 5,000 Taliban fighters, as well as one of the leaders of the August offensive that retook the country.

These moves emboldened the Taliban, launching an increase in attacks, kidnappings and civilian killings.

Joe Biden entered office with the withdrawal already underway, extending the deadline a few months.

His fatal flaw however, was removing troops before removing the thousands of Afghan citizens and foreign nationals that needed to be evacuated.

The Biden administration moved too fast withdrawing, and by the time the United States had moved all its forces back to Kabul in preparation for leaving, it was already too late.

The Taliban steamrolled through the country, capturing the capital and overthrowing the Afghan government.

While Biden will shoulder most of the blame, and deserves his fair share, this failure has been a long process in the making — one the last three presidents all passed on to Biden.

The images of the Taliban takeover are brutal to observe.

I think of all the thousands of American and coalition soldiers who died over the past two decades, the thousands more wounded and the thousands more civilians caught in the middle killed.

I think of service members who returned home, witnessing Afghanistan fall back into control of who they had fought for decades.

I think of the thousands that the Biden administration had no plan to evacuate and left behind.

I think of the women in Afghanistan, uncertain if they will be able to participate in the upcoming government, hold jobs or even leave home without their husbands.

The United States never had a long term plan, never gained the trust of the Afghan people and never realized that the war was unwinnable.

The Taliban were always going to retake the country. It just took four administrations lying to themselves and the public to realize this was going to be the case.