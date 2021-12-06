Advice for managing your time and stress during finals week | Column

I’ve waited all semester for the last week of school, and now that it’s here, I couldn’t be happier — but now it’s time to start preparing for finals.

This time of year is bittersweet — as on one hand classes are finishing up, but on the other, students have to start studying for the last exams of the semester.

If you’re anything like me, you’re feeling extremely overwhelmed and stressed with the things you have on your plate. But don’t worry because here are a few things you can do to have a stress-free finals week.

Eating breakfast

Breakfast is a meal that not everyone — myself included — gets a chance to eat every morning, but I find when I do, I have a more productive day.

By eating breakfast, you’ll have more energy throughout the day, and you’ll see how your day transforms just by getting something in your stomach in the morning.

Make sure that it’s also filling.

Getting enough rest

This is the most important advice that I could give.

Don’t feel pressured to overwork yourself. Remember that the final exam is just the last exam of the semester — it’s not the end of the world.

Although you want to be prepared, a part of that preparation period is listening to your body. It’s OK to put down your laptop and call it a night.

Start studying now

Don’t wait until the last minute to start reviewing for your exams. The earlier you start, the better you’ll end up.

Studying now will take stress off you when the final week comes. Instead of jamming all of your class material into one week, give yourself at least two.

Forming study groups

You don’t have to go through this alone — step out of your comfort zone and ask the person who’s sitting next to you if you can study together if you feel they’re reliable.

Working with others is a great way to take some of the pressure off yourself. You can split the work in half and ask them any lingering questions you might have.

Attending review sessions

Utilize your resources and go to your professors’ office hours if you need some extra help. This can be the difference between you getting an A on your exam versus a B.

Having fun with it

Studying doesn’t always have to be a thing you dread because there are ways to make it fun.

I typically make songs out of the material I’m studying, or I’ll make it a game by using flash cards.

Just remember, you’re not in this alone — everyone is going through this overwhelming period.