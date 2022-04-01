Don’t chase your losses, and stay firm with your limits: This seems to be the universal advice for gambling.

More states in recent years have legalized mobile sports betting, and fans across the country are stepping into a more personal arena when watching their teams.

Not only could your favorite team break your heart by letting a game get away from it late but it could also blow your bet.

Now you’re sad and poorer than you were a few hours ago.

This is right where the apps such as FanDuel and DraftKings like to draw you in. It’s late, and you’re looking for a way to make the day better, so you get trapped into making another bet to recoup your losses.

Then you’ll find yourself at 3 a.m. watching some Japanese baseball game praying the Yomiuri Giants cover the -2 spread and that there aren't any runs in the first inning.

This is all possible because you don’t have to leave your couch to do this. There are always more opportunities to bet, and people always think they have a chance to win.

People who haven’t watched college basketball all year will bet on March Madness, and people who know two famous tennis players will throw down $100 on someone to win because the odds say they’re the favorite.

As far as FanDuel goes, the more things you choose to bet on, the more the tab at the bottom of the screen goes up in regards to your payout. This is what turns someone from wanting to bet on one game to suddenly having a 13-leg parlay with odds so ridiculous that getting struck by lightning is more likely.

People can convince themselves they’ll get lucky — but they’ll then chase their losses and be a few dollars poorer, a hundred dollars poorer or even a few thousand dollars poorer.

This isn’t coming from someone who’s against sports betting, for when I turn 21 in September, I plan to be all over the NFL and MLB playoffs. I view it more as an incentive to watch and be interested in the outcome of the games. Chasing my losses doesn’t appeal to me because that’s the kind of slippery slope that leads to real issues.

The accessibility of it all is what’s frightening. On social media, people only post their wins, not their losses, so it convinces people that winning isn't that hard. At that point, even if they do lose, they’ll think they’re bound to start winning at some point.

I feel this problem will diminish as new generations enter the gambling world and recognize the mistakes of those who are older than them. They might see the dangers and be more conscious of how much money they put in — if they even want to at all.