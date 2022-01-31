When Penn State announced classes were going to be in person at the start of the semester, I didn’t know how to feel.

Part of me felt confused, while the other part was OK with the decision.

At first, I wasn’t sure if I was comfortable with sitting in a lecture hall with 300 plus students, considering the fact we’re all coming from different places — and potentially bringing the coronavirus along with us.

You’d think Zoom would be an alternate option to in-person classes — as it’s no secret that coronavirus cases are still high, and the virus isn’t going anywhere any time soon — but no.

Although it wasn’t the end of the world, I still felt like the university’s administration failed its students. I know I’m not alone in feeling this way — I remember seeing multiple social media posts from other students who were also upset.

My main problem is because it’s winter, we’re all more prone to sickness due to the cold weather. The least that could’ve been done was to have people quarantine for two weeks to put people like me at ease.

Now that we’re stepping into the fourth week of the spring semester and we’ve been in person thus far, I’m starting to think I wanted classes to be online for the wrong reasons.

Leaving my hometown to come back to school is always a stressful time for me because I’m leaving the ones I love the most. Online classes at the start of the semester meant being able to spend more time with my family.

There’s also the issue of getting up for morning classes and traveling to and from campus in the cold weather. This can be annoying compared to just rolling over and grabbing your laptop while in your pajamas — speaking of traveling, if you read my CATA bus column, you’d know the buses and I don’t mix well.

Not having to worry about everyone staring you down when you walk in late to class is also a plus, because chances are when on Zoom, the majority of students are occupied doing something else.

But all that glitters isn’t gold.

Online learning can also be stressful — it’s easy to get distracted, there are no real-life interactions and forgetting about assignments becomes more commonplace.

My reasoning for wanting to be online had nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic, but it had everything to do with convenience — and again, I’m sure I’m not the only one.

Of course, I wouldn’t mind if things were to change, but I’ve had my own change of heart.

Because it’s my last semester as an undergraduate student, I’m doing my best to soak up any and every moment to create new memories before I get thrown into the real world.

There’s so much to look forward to in the upcoming months — THON, State Patty’s Day, the Blue-White game and most importantly, graduation.

Now that I reflect, I couldn’t imagine being in the same position as we were during spring 2020 — stuck at home on Zoom.