You’ve reached the last month of school, get a call back from your dream job and now it’s time to start preparing for the most important part — the interview. But, you’re extremely nervous and don’t know how to get ready for it.

Me too — well, not the dream job part, but not knowing how to prepare for an interview.

If you’re anything like me, you overthink everything, which makes preparing worse, but practice makes perfect. Here are some tips to make your next interview less stressful and potentially help you snag the job.

Research the company

As soon as you hear that a company is interested in moving forward with you for an interview, this is the first thing you need to do.

Study the role you’re applying for, look through the company's website and get familiar with its core values.

There’s nothing more embarrassing than not being able to answer a general question about the company during an interview.

Do your research.

Practice how to answer interview questions

Interviews can be nerve-racking, so make sure you get familiar with some frequently asked interview questions. The internet is at our fingertips, and it only takes a few seconds to do this.

I always recommend having a close friend or family member conduct a mock interview to give feedback. You can also record yourself answering questions and watch it to see where you can improve — it’s only going to make you feel more confident.

Lastly, try not to think of it as an interview — shift your mindset to think about it as formal conversation or your first time meeting someone.

Nerves are normal, but you can overcome them.

Be familiar with yourself

This is the easiest yet hardest part of preparing for a job interview because we know ourselves and our experiences best, but how much do we share — especially with the infamous, “Tell me about yourself” question?

Remember that you’re in an interview, so don’t rant about things that have nothing to do with the position. This is the perfect opportunity to make a lasting impression on the interviewer since this is usually the first question asked.

Make sure you’re familiar with your resume, as well. This may be a silly tip, but it’s extremely beneficial, especially after you've already familiarized yourself with those FAQs.

Have confidence

Confidence is key.

Sometimes it’s not about what you say, but how you say it. If you’re answering questions with confidence, that’ll take you a long way.

Even if you’re unsure about your answer — say it with confidence. Make eye contact, sit up straight and be attentive to the conversation.

Ask questions at the end of the interview

Not only is the company interviewing you, but you’re also interviewing it. It’s extremely important to come up with a few questions for the interviewer beforehand.

If you’re interested in working at a specific company, you should want to know what its work environment is like or what a typical day at the office looks like — this is the perfect time to show the interviewer that you’re eager to learn more.

The interview process gets easier as you get more experienced with answering questions.

Give them a reason to hire you.