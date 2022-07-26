I bought shorts a size up the other day.

For some reason, it was so beyond humbling. As I shuffled through the stack of shorts, farther down than I’ve ever had to go, everyone in the store dropped what they were doing and watched, carefully eyeing up the size I grabbed.

I’m lying, but let me say — it sure felt like that.

Plot twist: The next store I went into, I grabbed my usual size.

Boom, plot twist No. 2: This isn’t going to be some rant on how annoying and different sizing is in different stores — every person in the world knows this.

Instead, I’d rather share my story on the stupid signficance of size.

When I was young — like very young, 7 or 8 — my pediatrician recommended that I should see a nutritionist to my mom. I started counting calories before I could read a real book.

Fast forward to age 13 — my mom told me my weight was higher than it should be. My family bypassed the “You must be at least 18 years old” warning, and I started logging food on Weight Watchers.

Throughout my childhood, I participated in baseball, softball, gymnastics, soccer, dance, swim and basketball. In high school, I was on the cross country, track-and-field and rugby teams. I was an active kid.

Talking about weight and size is where I’ve drawn an invisible line out of embarrassment for my own self-worth. Literally, I’m so uncomfortable right now, but I don’t think I’m alone — unless I am, then LOL I’m just being silly goofy!

Final little anecdote pulling from Olivia’s somewhat traumatic past: I was on the Homecoming Court. I thought it was a joke — I thought I was the joke.

The other girls were beyond beautiful and deserving — they were kind, well-rounded, intelligent, gorgeous girls. They also happened to be thinner than me.

Y’all are about to get an Olivia exclusive — weeks before the Homecoming game, I starved myself. I genuinely had one or two meals a day, fully participating in cross country workouts and gym classes and dog walks and any extra workout that could burn some extra calories.

Even if the weight loss wasn’t sustainable, my environment taught me I’d look and feel my best if I was at my lightest.

My self-worth was based on my size. I thought people would only like me if I was smaller.

I didn’t realize how screwed up this mindset was until I listened to what two of the most beautiful women in my life had to say about themselves.

When my mom and younger sister looked in the mirror, they commented on how they wished they could change themselves.

My mom pushed up her nose, smoothed out the laugh lines around her eyes, grabbed the skin on her stomach. My sister, Ava, stared at herself, commenting on how broad her shoulders are and how much she hates her side profile.

Yet when I look at both of them, I see how beautiful they both are.

I see how my mom went through three C-sections to have my siblings, how gracefully she’s aged, how she could literally out-cook, out-speedwalk, out-help anyone in this world. I see how Ava could tackle three girls in a row on the rugby field, how weirdly strong and hilarious she is, how effortlessly perfect she is and how proud I am of the person she continues to grow into.

We are our biggest critics.

The image we see in the mirror each day is something we allow ourselves to pick apart, from each pimple to every stretch mark.

We never acknowledge what our bodies can do for us.

We walk, run, lift, jump, skip, dance, laugh, breathe, swim, smile, listen and live. Our bodies allow us to do so much, so why do we take them for granted?

I’m not saying it’s not OK to want to change your body — do whatever you want.

Right now, I’m strength training to be able to crush a watermelon between my legs because I think it’ll be cool.

That’s the coolest part about our bodies. Our bodies are meant to expand, shrink and adapt to our environment.

While I’m not saying it’s necessary to write love letters to our stretch marks and cellulite, we need to start respecting our bodies and not deciding to change them based on society’s perception of beauty.

Our parents' generation defined health and beauty as being as thin as possible. I’m sure many of our moms remember the exact weight or size they were at on their wedding day. Our dads probably look back on their high school physique during their “glory days.”

Their beliefs are passed down to us. They think encouraging us to lose more weight will equate to our overall health and happiness.

Respectfully, nah.

Health doesn’t look the same on everyone because everyone is built differently. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle — eating in moderation, continuing with a healthy diet, staying active — is what defines health.

So, if size doesn’t determine beauty or health, what does it define?

Nothing, aside from guiding us to find clothes that make us look and feel slay, of course.

Let me leave you with this. Boom, you die. What’s in your eulogy?

Are people at your funeral talking about how you were a fat b---- or how thin you looked in a bathing suit or what size pants you wore?

People will remember you for the person you were.

If you want to be the most beautiful version of yourself, smile more, laugh contagiously, live confidently.

Beauty is achieved through authenticity and personality, not the number on the scale.