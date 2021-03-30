With just over a month left of classes this spring, I have created a “I’m a senior and this is my last chance to do these things as a student” sort-of bucket list.

With the pandemic affecting the end of my junior year, and the entirety of this one, I haven’t been able to do a lot other than spend the majority of my time in my apartment.

However, I have still been able to spend time with my closest friends on weekends and do a lot of take out ordering, which to my benefit, has allowed me to try new things.

As I spend my last moments as a student at Penn State, I want to do everything I can to continue making memories that I will tell my kids about one day, even if the pictures I show them are me in a mask.

So, here is my bucket list if you are a Penn State senior who happens to find themselves in a historic worldwide pandemic and wants to do something, anything, to have fun.

Hike Mount Nittany

This is an item on many people’s normal bucket lists and four years later, I haven’t even had the chance to sniff the mountain air.

But, this activity is something you can bring your friends to do and being that it is outside and socially distanced, it is a safe and healthy activity.

Get Penn State Creamery ice cream

Yet another common bucket list item for seniors, but for the past year, the Creamery has not offered hand-scooped ice cream and now that it is back, I plan on getting a big bowl of Death by Chocolate, and safely sitting out on the patio to enjoy.

Do a bar crawl

This has the potential to get expensive, due to LineLeap passes for entry into bars and having to buy food in order to be served alcohol.

However, as restrictions ease at the beginning of April it is definitely a possibility to pick a few of your favorite places and try to visit them all in a day with friends. I know I plan on doing this (with matching T-shirts or a silly theme).

Take pictures (everywhere!)

To effectively document my bucket list adventures, I will be taking pictures of everything and with everyone in this last month here, masked or unmasked.

I also plan on going to some of my favorite spots on campus (Lion Shrine, Beaver Stadium, Carnegie Building, Pattee Library, my freshman dorm and Thomas 100 of course), to take some friendly masked-up pics that will take up my iPhone storage.

Picnic on Old Main Lawn

Now that the weather has warmed, I fully plan on bringing a blanket to the lawn, ordering some takeout from my favorite local downtown spot (support local business!) and inviting friends to take in the scenery.

One last Corner Room meal

A staple for many Penn Staters, I can honestly say I haven’t been to the Corner Room for a meal in a year and I definitely will make sure I get my grilled stickies fix before leaving town.

End up in Beaver Stadium

With seniors having the opportunity to graduate in-person this semester, it comes with the perk of being able to graduate in the stands of one of my favorite places on campus, Beaver Stadium.

While it isn’t the scenario I had planned for entering Beaver Stadium this spring (cough, cough Blue and White), it will be bittersweet to get my degree in the concrete bleachers.

While there are so many other things I could add to my bucket list, these are the safest and pandemic-friendly activities I could think of.