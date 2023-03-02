I like to imagine that my mind’s filled with hundreds of file cabinets, holding memories and exceptional moments of time — the good, the bad and everything in between.

Music is a key to these cabinets.

By queuing up specific songs, I can instantaneously return to any moment of time that I desire — as if I’m hopping in the “DeLorean time machine” alongside Marty McFly.

Melodies are mementos. Tunes transcend time.

My sporadic taste in music reflects this.

A go-to playlist I created, titled “The Life Movie,” consists of everything under the sun: Queen, ‘60s hit essentials, AC/DC, the Bee Gees, AJR, Ramones. You get the gist.

My musical playlist is like the “scene selection” menu on an early 2000s DVD. Each song is paired with a snapshot from my life.

Songs are keys; keys open doors, and doors open recollections. Although, these keys are unique because they’re transferable and change based on the host that possesses them.

Musical meaning is malleable.

The same song can evoke completely different significance to completely different people.

While each song holds the same, familiar sound, our individual minds naturally filter them, placing tinted glasses atop true tunes.

“Music is the universal language of mankind.”

This quote by American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow speaks volumes on the versatility in music.

Music can also be enjoyed in many contexts: at a party, in the kitchen, on a run or during a concert.

Whatever the song may be and wherever it may play, music speaks to the soul and brings people together.

We share moments in music — cruising down the highway screaming “Bohemian Rhapsody” somehow knowing all of the words, dancing alongside each other while “Umbrella” blasts and never wanting the moment to end, standing on the lawn of a concert venue and listening to “Most People Are Good” alongside your best friend — knowing where you are in life is where you’re meant to be.

We all have a unique relationship with music, but there’s one prevalent truth: It can connect all of us, creating more memories — new doors and new keys.

It’s what lies beyond the lyrics that matters.

We share memories in music, reflect on the past and form the future.