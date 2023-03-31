For the first time, I’m sitting in my apartment staring at a blank Google Doc, and I have absolutely no idea what I’m going to say — or how I’m going to say it.

Me, a journalism major who could ramble on about anything and everything, is left completely speechless for once — groundbreaking.

To fill you in, I want to write about “why I love The Daily Collegian.” And sure, this should be easy, there’s a million reasons why I love this place, but that’s ultimately why it’s so difficult.

You know when you love something so much and you’re trying to convey how much you truly love that thing but can’t come up with the words to say that? That’s exactly how I feel.

In my three years at Penn State so far, I’ve formed friendships, been part of different friend groups, attended football games and tailgates, joined GroupMes for clubs I’ve never even heard of, taken some of my favorite and least favorite classes — yet nothing has been as constant or as impactful in my life than joining the Collegian.

It’s a place that’s taught me more than any journalism class could ever teach me, a place where I’ve always felt welcomed and comfortable, a place where I’ve met some of the best people I think I’ll ever meet and a place I call home.

What’s that saying? “Home isn’t a place, it’s a feeling” or something like that.

Think of your favorite movie, your favorite home-cooked meal, your favorite place or park, your favorite person, the smell of chocolate chip cookies fresh out of the oven and your favorite artist or favorite song.

That feeling. The feeling of warmth and coziness that your favorite anything elicits is exactly how being a part of the Collegian makes me feel every day.

It’s a safe space.

It’s a space that’s taught me the true meaning of journalism and its importance in local communities, a space that’s taught me how to grow like no other, a space that’s helped me learn how to be a journalist and a space that’s always been there for me.

If I’m having a bad day, I go to the Collegian office to cheer myself up. If I’m stressed or anxious about schoolwork, I go to the Collegian office. Even if I’m having the best day of my life, I go there because I know the environment and the people there will only add to that already great feeling.

Without a doubt, the Collegian has my back. And it’s been there for me without fail for seven semesters. (Do I sound washed up? Be honest.)

The reporters, editors, photographers, you name it, are some of the most talented people I’ve ever met, and I’ve learned so much from everyone I’ve encountered here.

I’m realizing this is starting to sound like one of those weird love letters… I promise I’m not normally this sappy.

But having found a place that’s provided me with more than I ever imagined, I can’t help but gush about it.

If you’ve found a place like the Collegian (maybe it’s the Collegian) or you’ve found something similar, you know the feeling I’m talking about. You understand how special it is.

Maybe you’ve never heard of the Collegian before. (Are you living under a rock?) But I’m sure you have something that elicits these same feelings and something you’d want to protect more than anything.

So, here it is. Support local journalism, and more importantly, support The Daily Collegian — it's more than a newspaper, it’s home.