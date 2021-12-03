A lockout, or in other words, the last thing Major League Baseball needs | Column

Oh, Major League Baseball, when haven’t you had problems?

There might be no professional sports league with more issues. Take your pick of the lot, because there’s plenty to choose from. With steroid-era Hall of Fame controversy, using two different balls without telling players, cheating scandals that resulted in slaps on the wrist and minor league players forced to sleep in their cars due to minimal pay, there’s a lot to unpack.

Next up for MLB – sorting through its lockout over the new collective bargaining agreement because that’s what the sport with pitiful ratings compared to the NBA and NFL needed.

The players union is complaining about everything from less share of MLB revenue going to them to playoff format drama to the devilish practice of service-time manipulation in which a team keeps a player in the minors for a while to gain another year before that player hits free agency.

The owners, however, would like to keep things as they’ve been, as they’ve reaped the rewards of the last CBA.

At first glance, people could look at the 3-year, $130 million contract Max Scherzer signed with the New York Mets on Monday and wonder what on Earth could the players be complaining about. Yes, while the highest AAV salary in the league has been soaring the last few years, these players know where they started — the minors.

Sleeping on the floor and making $500 a week for half the year isn’t exactly the glamour people expect with professional baseball players, and there have been talks of forming a union to raise wages and conditions.

No matter what side of the line you are on, it should be apparent to everyone that this needs to be ironed out. The winter could progress with a stalemate, and if this carries into next season resulting in cancelation of games, it’ll be hard to defend America’s pastime.

The last time a work stoppage occurred in MLB was the 1994-95 season. That one occurred in-season, resulting in the cancelation of playoffs and the World Series, so hopefully with this time around taking place in December, that can be avoided.

No matter what happens, this isn’t the publicity MLB needed. The Hall of Fame ballot was released recently and with players like Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz making their first appearance on the ballot, the debate if PED-users should be in the Hall of Fame will rage on for another couple years — so at least baseball has that to look forward to.

MLB has to focus less on robot umpires and more on saving and growing its game. Mets Owner Steve Cohen interacts with fans on Twitter regularly and took suggestions about how to improve fan experience when he first became owner. Cohen was treated like an outcast by many who think the owner should sign the checks and hide in a dark room until accepting a World Series trophy.

If a lockout carries on for too long and creates only more contempt between the owners and players, the fans will surely notice and lose interest.