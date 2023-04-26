To say I joined the Collegian as a joke wouldn’t be a lie.

My mom, a typical Facebooker, enjoyed sending Penn State-related updates to me and my sister that she’d find in her feed. And in the fall of 2020, an idea sparked in me that I could one day be the author of the updates she sent off.

That being said, my first update was about the start of hunting season. Not really the target audience there, but still, seeing how excited my mom got about my newfound calling to educate the hunting community motivated me to pursue bigger stories. Dawn, if you’re reading this (and I know you are), I love you buddy.

I found a passion for storytelling that I’ve always had, and journalism enabled me to spotlight that in a different way. Some may say I even became a journalist — but that’s still up for debate.

As I moved into different positions at the Collegian, I always kept some key things in mind: Sticking true to myself and standing up for what’s right.

I’m a complainer; I’m a hater, if you will; I’m not a pessimist, but I see reality for what it is. Watch the It’s Not That Deep podcast with Olivia Estright (filmed by the whimsical Alex Osman), and you’ll figure that out for yourself. I know my strengths and weaknesses, and I learned the art of storytelling through capitalizing on what worked.

At the end of the day, I always got the job done (even if some say I do nothing) and made sure to have fun while doing it (for the most part). I didn’t start the story I wrote for the Collegian’s Sandusky edition until two days before the deadline (my apologies to Jade, Becky and Andrew on that one).

But frankly, some of the journalists I was surrounded by were competitive and, let’s just say, fake. I guess not being a journalist helped me in one way — I could see through those around me because I always felt a little like an outsider.

It was a big adjustment switching from the Zoom format to in-person my junior year, and I was quick to read the many personalities in the Collegian office and became dependent on those around me. All of us learned a lot about each other and the world during that time.

Or that’s what people say, but in reality, it was just a lot of yelling and sticking stuffed animals to the ceiling. And the brown cows.

And now this year, I’ve taken in all the memories — good and voice memo-level bad — and am better for it. The Willard Building has become the embodiment of “right where you left me - bonus track” by Taylor Swift to me, and I’ll die on that hill.

But, I want to take this time to not speak about myself though — click on my profile on the Collegian’s website if you want because I’ll let whatever you think of my work speak for itself. However, I will shout out the features and investigations staff because starting that back up has been one of my favorite parts of working here.

My features kids — Maggie, Sam, James, Anjelica, Luke and Catey — have found ways to bring their voices and passions into journalism and seeing their work makes me excited for stories they have left to uncover. Fronts only.

Instead, I want to share the lessons I learned and sit on my soapbox since you’ve all enabled me to have a platform. People, you need to stop taking yourselves so seriously. I said it once, and I’ll say it again.

Maybe I’m the problem for never taking anything seriously, but that could never be the case because I’m simply just a girl.

I’ve loved my time at the Collegian, but that time was almost cut short many a time solely because people need to be humbled or get a grip or both.

It’s because of people like Olivia and Nick who kept me going, and without them, I don’t know where I’d be. And it’s because of the little moments like making mac and cheese with Joel and Buckman or seeing the first snow of the year with Sam and Olivia or Phoebe and Maggie in sync days or watching the Sixers and Sleepy Jim with Joe Tuman or conversations with Ayden Herold or morning tennis with Joel and Sam Dubs or getting a six-minute James Engel update voice memo that kept me going. The list goes on and on.

I could sit here and list every single person at this little paper who has left an impact on me, but I’m worried that may inflate some of their egos — which completely counteracts the main point I want to get across. And if you’re not on this list, don’t take it personally because there’s no way for me to get every single person on here and still maintain some type of readership by the end of this column.

First up, Mom, Dad and Zoe, thank you for supporting me through all of my endeavors. I don’t know who I would be without you three, and I’m so thankful for the moments we get to spend together. You’ve all taught me how to hold my ground and stick up for what I believe in, and I’m not lying when I say I’m the luckiest kid in the world to have a family like you. 11:11.

Jade, Becky and Andrew, I couldn’t have made it through without all of you. Thank you for dealing with the rants, the social backlash and the never-ending ramblings of my minor inconveniences. I look up to all of you so much and am beyond grateful for our time together when Andrew decides to get up.

Carson, you deserve the world — or at least editor of the week. Once. I’m so thankful to have been able to get to know you from last year’s fronts to being the best features candidate of all time.

Sophia, you are a ray of sunshine and light up any room you walk into (green aura energy). You make the people around you want to be better versions of themselves just because of who you are. You’re a busy person — too busy I might say— but you’ll make time for whoever needs it, and I’m so happy I’ve been able to steal a second of your time.

Buckman, thank you for always being in my corner. You once told me that at the end of the day, I was always going to do what I wanted, and that’s something that’s stuck with me. I know we haven’t stayed on the best of terms throughout the year, but I appreciate your ability to deal with me regardless.

Joel, getting to know you this year is something I’ll always be grateful for. I can’t wait to watch you become the greatest NFL reporter of all time. I could write a whole short story about how much I appreciate you because I know you’d be the only one to read it. You are, and forever will be, the GOAT. You’re the little brother I never had.

Kit, life got better once you were in it. From our first rant session with Luke across the Thomas Building to Sowers to buying my Hokas from an old man, I’ve appreciated every moment with you. Getting to know you has brightened up a lot of my Collegian days. You’ll always have a kind heart full of adventure, and I can’t wait to see where you go next. Kit + Phoebe forever.

Nick, you inspire me everyday — for the most part. We treat you like a zoo animal because we all just know you have that dawg in you. OK, sorry.

But seriously, I don’t have many regrets in my time at Penn State, but if I did, it’s that I’m not a student during your time as editor-in-chief. You keep me humble. I’m so proud of you for everything you have yet to accomplish and I knew you had it in you since your early morning COPS beat obsession (grip?). You’re a man of few words, but you don’t have to say anything for me to know how much you’re there for me — and that means more than you’ll know.

Luke, I owe a lot to you. Even across the entire world, you still find ways to keep me grounded and show me how to live a life through inspirational quotes. If Ralph Waldo Emerson could be reincarnated, you’d be first in line. Jokes aside, and we have a lot of those, you have left such an impact on me and were and are there for me through all of the lows and highs — and that is something I’ll never forget.

If people could be songs, you are “26” by Caamp to me. Your friendship will always bring comfort to me, and I can’t wait for you to take the business division you manifested under your wing and for the adventures we have yet to take. Hiraeth means more now than it ever has before.

Maggie, Maggie, Maggie. Many times I debated taking a step back from the Collegian, but you were a constant reminder of why I should stay. People like you make a difference in the world, and your dedication to stories and the people around you inspires me beyond words. There’s going to be a huge hole in my heart not seeing you everyday next year, and I’m still not fully convinced we weren’t sisters in another lifetime. Never doubt yourself, seriously; I’ll forever be proud of you.

Oh, Olivia, I hope you cry reading this. (Editor’s note: She did in fact cry.) My first message I ever sent to you was a Danny Devito meme on Twitter. I barely knew anything about you besides the fact that you continue to make a rather small man your entire personality, which is cause for concern, but for some reason, I felt the need to reach out.

I’ve been able to watch you grow as a reporter to an editor to an incoming managing editor (!!!) to my best friend (not in that order) these past few years, and I’m beyond grateful for that every day — even if I don’t say it as much as I should. There aren’t enough words to express how much you mean to me, and honestly, I’m so scared to be far away from you next year. You’ve brought so much light into what can be a bitter world; you are authentically you, and you shine through all the negativity that tries to weigh you down.

I’m so beyond proud of you, and I can’t wait to watch what direction life takes you, as long as it’s not down the wrong side of a one-way.

And lastly, I want to thank Akash, who probably won’t even read this column, but he knows way more about all of you than you would want. If every Penn State student could be as invested in the Collegian drama as Kashy, there would be no concerns about fundraising initiatives. Thank you for dealing with the worst parts of me and still being there.

To comment on my headline: While it would’ve been rather on brand for me to use this time to air every single one of my grievances, I’ve decided to be the bigger person (despite only being 5-foot-2-inches). The people who try to bring me down are merely just upset for not being in the plot line.

Penn State and the Collegian have given me a lot. In high school, I couldn’t wait to get to this place and remembering those feelings of anticipation kept me going throughout the past four years. It’s OK to be ready to get to the next thing in life, but just remember the people who got you there and live as much in the moment as possible — it goes by fast.

A year ago at this time, Catey Ackerman said to me something along the lines of my senior column better be funny, and Catey, well, I hope I lived up to your expectations.

With that, I rest my case. Kendrick or Nick Stonesifer may have said it best — it’s time to heal.