The first time I stumbled upon The Daily Collegian, I was solely looking for collage materials to spice up the mundane bulletin board in my dorm room.

It was Sept. 2, 2021.

As I left class, the brilliant blue Collegian news box caught my eye. That week’s print edition of The Daily Collegian displayed a striking graphic of the Nittany Lion mascot. This will bring some spirit to my vision board, I thought.

As soon as I got back to my dorm room, I paged through the Collegian.

The whole paper fascinated me. It was filled with inspiring stories, impressive visuals and dozens of bylines.

I had never thought about sharing my writing publicly, let alone writing for a newspaper, but something deep down — in my gut — told me to pursue the paper that September afternoon.

After hanging the Collegian up on my vision board, I clicked “join” on the website and applied. I had no idea what would happen or if I even had a shot, but I figured that I might as well try.

This moment has been the best decision in my college career.

Weeks later, I was shocked to discover I was accepted into the Collegian’s candidacy program. I received the email while I was in the Pollock communal bathroom. I screeched with glee despite the surrounding strangers brushing their teeth who stared at me blankly.

Amid a shaky college transition, the Collegian immediately became my rock. The staff welcomed me with open arms, and it felt like I had known them my whole life.

Through the Collegian, I started exploring the Penn State community by writing articles and event coverages. These experiences opened my eyes to all that surrounded me. I got out of my comfort zone and had a wonderful group of people cheering me on.

During a time when I felt like everything but my true self, the Collegian was the one thing that grounded me at Penn State.

I started to spend more time inside the Willard Building than my actual dorm room. I met new people every day, and each person I met brought unique inspiration to not only my work but who I wanted to be as a person: kind, humble, determined, bold, bright, motivated, understanding, loving.

The Collegian staff helped me discover my true self. I didn’t have to put on a facade around them. I was accepted and loved for who I was.

I can’t even begin to describe the immense amount of gratitude I have for every person at the Collegian. All of the individuals who make up this paper are so talented and special. I look up to each and every one of them.

Without the Collegian, I wouldn’t be who I am today, and frankly, I probably wouldn’t have stayed at Penn State.

The Collegian showed me that a home was in front of me the whole time — it made me love my university.

While it has only been about a year and a half since I discovered the Collegian, it’s amazing to rewind the timeline in my head and replay all of the “meant-to-be” moments that led me here.

When I look back at that Sept. 2, 2021, Collegian paper, I can now match all of the bylines to the wonderful souls behind them. These are my best friends — my family.

I love the Collegian with my whole heart, and it will forever be home.