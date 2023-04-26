The time has come for my last article as an abroad columnist.

I’ve finally returned back to the U.S. after four of the most incredible months of my life. The last months have honestly felt like a complete fever dream, but I’m extremely grateful and happy I made the decision to study abroad.

During my time abroad, I was able to go to six countries, including my temporary home in London.

There were so many moments that felt like a dream, and I was able to experience some of the most amazing things. These moments and memories will never be forgotten, and I’m going to miss every part of this semester.

Every place I went to and everything I saw truly felt unreal, and I never imagined this being part of my college experience.

But to be fair, not many people envision going to the Colosseum in Rome or laying on a beach in Barcelona during their spring semester of junior year.

Along with traveling throughout Europe and getting to see so many incredible things, I got to learn more about myself by learning to look at life in so many new, interesting ways.

I became more independent. I put myself in uncomfortable situations and started to live more in the moment instead of worrying about things outside of my control.

I took chances, tried things I wouldn’t normally have and fell in love with the beauty of the unknown. Sometimes, the best moments are when you put away the maps and just walk around discovering the world along the way.

While the photos and social media posts will always be there, I always made sure to have those moments of putting down my phone and just taking it all in. These moments are once in a lifetime, and before I knew it, it was all over in the blink of an eye.

Studying abroad wasn’t an easy decision for someone like me, who likes to be comfortable and familiar with everything around them. However, it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. There wasn’t one second of regret from the moment I left.

Along with all of the amazing things I got to see this semester, I also got to meet some pretty great people. Whether it was other college students from the U.S or local restaurant owners in my town, I’m going to miss everyday interactions that happened throughout Europe.

I don’t know if this semester will ever fully feel real because of how amazing it was, but I know how lucky I am to have had this opportunity.

I hope to one day go back to Europe and see even more of that amazing continent.

I can’t stress strongly enough for anyone who’s considering studying abroad to take a chance on yourself and do it. You may never have an opportunity like this again in your life, and there’s no better time than now.

Don’t keep yourself stuck in a bubble when there’s so much to learn and see around the world.

My biggest hope as I adjust back to life in the U.S is that I don’t lose the mindset I gained while abroad.

I hope to continue to take chances, embrace the unknown and be who I want to be.

MORE COLUMN CONTENT

Experiencing the historical city of Prague | Column Last week, I embarked on another trip around Europe to Prague, the capital city of the Czech…