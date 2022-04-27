Education. Skills. Professionalism. Career.

When I began applying to colleges, I had a clear idea of what I wanted from my post-secondary experience — to learn how to do my future job, then land it.

For 18-year-old me, the entire point of college was to get smart and find a start.

But college is also about heart.

If I could tell 18-year-old me about the adventures I’ve had over the last four years and the people I met along the way, I don’t think he’d believe it.

“The story starts when it was hot, and it was summer and…”

My college journey started at Penn State Behrend, a Penn State commonwealth campus no more than 30 minutes from the home I had grown up in.

A few months after starting classes, I began writing for the Behrend Beacon, Behrend’s weekly print newspaper.

At the time, I was nervous, anxious, and I lacked self-confidence in my reporting and my writing. I was just a freshman writing for my school paper, and it was intimidating putting myself out there to interview “important” individuals and even other students.

But after a few weeks of reporting and writing articles, I began to receive praise for my work, not only from my colleagues at the Beacon but also from professors I had never met and even from professional journalists in the Erie community. The Erie Times-News even praised me for breaking a story on a major campus remodel.

I realized I had potential I hadn’t seen in myself. I could write. I could report. And I could be a journalist. Anything was possible if I believed in myself.

Eventually, I found my passion for journalism. I knew what I wanted to do with my career, the stories I wanted to tell and the reputation I wanted to have.

As I continued my journey reporting for the Beacon, I got to interview some incredible people — people I never would have dreamed of one day meeting. I interviewed the mayor of Erie. I interviewed former members of Congress. I interviewed members of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s cabinet. And I interviewed Martin Luther King, III, son of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

But most importantly, I met Julia Guerrein, Cassie Wuerstle, Sydney Triola, Alex Bell, Aria Meixel, Anna Schmitt, Chloe Hilson, Karrie Bowen, Carrie Payne, Inkyu Kang and countless others who became my journalistic inspiration, role models, mentors and some of my closest friends.

My time at Behrend also taught me my love and passion for politics.

During my first semester, I took a political science course to fulfill a general education requirement.

I had felt the course looked interesting, but I didn’t expect to get anything out of it. That was the attitude I adopted for most of the semester.

Toward the end of the semester, however, as I studied for the final exam and put everything I had learned together, the bigger picture unfolded in my mind. Suddenly, everything about what I was learning fit into my daily life and made sense — and I found I was excited about it, too.

That excitement was nurtured and grew into a passion I can only attribute to Celise Schneider-Rickrode. Over the coming semesters, Dr. Schneider would be a mentor and an incredible teacher and by far one of the kindest women I’ve ever met.

When it was time to schedule for the next semester, I signed up for another political science course with gusto — honors international relations with John Gamble.

From the very first day of that class, I knew I wanted to dual-major in political science.

Not only was the content interesting, but Dr. Gamble was an incredible teacher, mentor and expert in the subject matter. He opened my eyes to the sheer, wide range of possibilities in international relations and sparked another fire deep within me — a fire that would continue to grow over the next few years and that scorched a path directly to my current career aspirations.

It wasn’t long thereafter that I saw an advertisement for an embedded study abroad course.

I applied immediately, considering all of the possibilities that could come from such an opportunity.

It was a two-week program smushed in the middle of a four-week Maymester course that would study the politics of the European Union — specifically one country attempting to leave it and one trying to enter it. We would be going to London for a week and then to Kyiv, Ukraine, for a week.

A few weeks later, I found out I had been accepted to the program, and I spent the majority of the next month excitedly planning for my trip.

Before I knew it, I was on a plane flying high over the Atlantic Ocean.

Experiencing the United Kingdom and Ukraine over those two weeks was a dream come true.

My classmates and I got the opportunity to meet with members of the U.K. Parliament, EU leaders, Ukrainian leaders and politicians across the board. We also got to attend Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s inauguration and visit Chernobyl.

Not only that, but I grew close with many of those classmates, but especially with my professor and future mentor, Lena Surzhko-Harned.

Dr. Surzhko-Harned is one of the smartest, most powerful women I have ever had the honor of meeting, and studying under her on the trip was one of the best opportunities of my life.

The trip, and Dr. Surzhko-Harned, also inspired me to join Behrend’s Model United Nations team.

Over the next two years, I had the opportunity to travel to four conferences and compete against delegates from around the world — both literally and figuratively.

I learned self-confidence. I learned the ins and outs of international relations. And I learned better ways of interacting with people.

Even though I won several awards competing, the best awards I got were the friends I made along the way.

My teammates Dylan Free, Raùl García, Henry Chiapa and Marissa Litzenberg continue to inspire me every day. And the friends I met at competitions, including Jay Cotton, Alice Marron, Kennedy Anderson, Izzy Fangman and so many more, continue to remind me of just how amazing and diverse our world is and what’s possible when you dream big.

I want to thank each and every one of the people I met during my time at Penn State Behrend for believing in me and pushing me to be the best I can be.

“Sacred new beginnings that became my religion”

I transferred to Penn State’s University Park campus in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusting to a new campus and lifestyle was difficult, especially since everything was so restricted from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local guidelines.

How was I going to make friends? How was I going to fit in? Where would I find my place at a campus of more than 40,000 students?

I hardly knew anyone. I didn’t know what resources were available to me. And I didn’t know where to start.

One thing I did know: I needed to get involved. That was the only way I’d meet new people, find friends and a community I could rely on.

Throughout my transition to University Park, I had been texting an old high school friend, Nicole D’Amico, who had spent her first two years at this campus and who knew the ins and outs of student activities and campus life.

It was Nicole who introduced me to the first friends I had at this campus.

Hope Kell, Cole Parker, Mia Sourlis, Michaela Mazis, Nick Polidoro, Alyssa McIltrot, Max Jordan and so many others continue to be some of my closest friends at Penn State.

Nicole also introduced me to the French Club, the Language and Linguistics Club and the Book Club.

The French Club at University Park became a perfect fit for me, and after a year attending Zoom meetings and socializing with members, I decided to step up and run for the position of social chair.

Being on the club’s executive board wasn’t the easiest thing I’ve ever done, and at times, I didn’t feel I deserved the position or that I was living up to the role.

But at the end of the day, I’m glad I took it on. I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.

Serving as an executive with Sam Schur, Clara Weber, Stanley Allison and Helia Aghababazadeh was an absolute honor and privilege, and those four individuals mean so much to me and are responsible for a lot of growth over the past year.

Former French Club executives like Rosa Padt and Julia Wharton were also instrumental in welcoming me to the club and inspiring me to take a greater role. I look up to them to this day.

Perhaps nearest and dearest to my heart, however, are the people I met and the opportunities I’ve had working for The Daily Collegian.

As I looked out at the town one rainy mid-September afternoon during my junior year, a thought struck me — what was I going to do to get involved journalistically on campus?

Suddenly, a notification caught my eye: Daily Collegian applications were open, and I had a week to apply.

I don’t think I ever submitted an application so fast. I threw together a resume, and my fingers flew over the keyboard as I typed my responses in the application survey.

A week later, Maddie Aiken had emailed me and set up a time to interview me for the position. I had never been more nervous, but I was also ecstatic.

When I was still at Behrend, The Daily Collegian was painted as a prestigious, cliquey organization that only the best of the best could even think of applying for. It would be hard to get an interview, and even harder to get in.

I was in shock and awe that I, insignificant Jeremiah, had been selected for an interview, the first step in joining the organization.

Less than a week after that, I received word that I had attained a position as a candidate on the Collegian’s news staff. Training would begin shortly thereafter, and I would then have the opportunity to be a productive part of the Collegian’s staff.

Maddie quickly became someone I looked up to more than anyone else. She was kind, understanding, accepting, intelligent and hilarious, and she was always willing to speak with me about journalism or life in general.

As I began to get to know Maddie during candidate classes, I knew one thing for certain — she would be a lifelong friend and mentor.

Then, I met Erin Hogge and Grace Miller, my first two beat editors.

Like Maddie, they were kind, understanding, intelligent and hilarious, and I immediately clicked with each of them.

As they edited my first story as a Collegian candidate — a mock article detailing student opinions on a topic I no longer remember — they told me I was in the right industry and that I had raw talent they had hardly seen before.

Throughout that semester, they encouraged me to write bigger and better things and refine my writing style. They guided me through some of my stories step by step, and they taught me so much.

I remain friends with each of them to this day.

When Grace stepped away from news editing halfway through the semester to fill an editing vacancy on another staff, Megan Swift stepped up and became the new editor.

From the second I met Megan, I knew deep down in my soul she would also be a lifelong friend and mentor.

Megan, over the course of the past two years, has taught me more than almost anyone I know.

Through countless articles and updates, features and man-on-the-streets, Megan was there through it all and never hesitated to challenge me, push me to my limits and help me be the best journalist (and person) I can be.

In every read we had together, Megan was the perfect editor. She provided blunt but effective feedback, explained AP style and journalist grammatical rules I hadn’t even heard of before and, most of all, she was incredibly encouraging.

Megan molded me into the journalist I am today. She always believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. And she always, always had words of advice when I needed them.

I will never forget that.

The following spring, I became a lifestyle editor at the Collegian, when I co-edited with Becky Marcinko.

Though we had become friends the previous fall during my candidacy, that spring saw our friendship bloom. You might even say it’s now flying as high as my (future) receding hairline, o-KAY?

It was honestly fate, the placement of us together as co-editors. We worked together nearly flawlessly, and I can only hope she learned even a smidgen as much from me as I learned from her that semester.

From improving my editing to improving my leadership skills, Becky taught me so much. Without Becky, I wouldn’t be the professional I am today.

But most importantly, Becky taught me to love myself.

Throughout my constant mistakes, self-doubt and the imposter syndrome I experienced being on the board of editors, Becky was there to help me get back on my feet and allowed me to prove to myself that I not only was improving and making constant progress but that I deserved to be there as much as everyone else.

When Becky rose to the position of managing editor at the Collegian this year, she flourished in the position, and she cemented her abilities not only as one of the best, well-written and knowledgeable journalists I know but also as one of the best teachers to ever grace the journalism industry.

As managing editor, I got to see Becky find more of her inner confidence and use that to teach the next generation of student journalists. She also taught me thoroughness and refinement in my writing.

As a close friend, I also took a trip to New York City with Becky, and it was one of the best experiences of my life. That trip taught me things academia simply can’t.

Becky continues to be one of the most understanding and accepting people I’ve ever met, and she continues to teach me every day that life is a one-way street, and the only way to go is forward. Never have I ever met another individual quite as iconic as Becky.

That same semester, I became closer with Lily LaRegina, then and now the photo editor at the Collegian.

I had met Lily the previous semester during a rather iconic all-staff bonding, and after that, we’d become friends, being chatty Kathies in the office with each other every time I came in.

I talked her ear off about the construction story I was writing at the time — perhaps one of the most iconic I’ve worked on.

When I started editing in the spring, I saw Lily almost every day, and we talked about stories, photos and everything else under the sun.

That same semester, I was taking photojournalism with Will Yurman, another person I’d begin to consider an incredible mentor who helped me discover a passion I never knew I had.

He and Lily both opened my eyes to the possibilities in photojournalism and in photography in general.

As I completed assignments for Will’s class, Lily would see what I was working on and provide advice, critiques and just constantly butt in with her two cents — advice that would become exceptionally helpful over the next year as I dived into photojournalism.

Lily, as a teacher, mentor and my photo editor, taught me style, confidence and the ability to really think outside the box.

As the semesters progressed, we had several adventures together, too, from photographing features together on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn to shooting football games together.

Throughout it all, Lily has always been there for me, and I will forever cherish our friendship.

Like Lily, I became closer with Jade Campos that spring.

At the time, Jade was one of the news editors, and I had replaced her as lifestyle editor that semester.

Throughout that entire semester, I felt like an imposter, not worthy of filling her shoes as one of the best lifestyle editors The Daily Collegian had ever seen.

But never once did she make me feel unworthy of my role.

Instead, she encouraged me, gave me advice and quickly became a mentor and a close friend.

When she became this year’s editor-in-chief, the lessons I learned from her increased exponentially.

Jade taught me how to be a better writer. Jade taught me how to be a better reporter. Jade taught me how to be a better leader.

When Jade gave me the position of features reporter over the summer and fall and administration reporter this past spring, she knew exactly what I needed to take my skills to the top, and she knew what I was capable of.

Most of all, however, Jade taught me how to be a better representation of my true self.

She believed in me every step of the way, even when I hit horrendous lows several times throughout the past year. When I really struggled to stay on top of my work and other facets of my life, Jade was there for me and was kind and understanding every step of the way.

Jade will forever hold an incredibly special place in my heart.

Lindsey Toomer will hold another special place in my heart.

The managing editor throughout my junior year, Lindsey was there from the time I started at the Collegian until she graduated.

Lindsey’s confidence, intelligence, reporting and photography abilities, and her generally upbeat, high-energy personality made the Collegian office a place I wanted to be every single day.

I grew closer with Lindsey when I became an editor, and more than anyone else, Lindsey taught me that I, too, could be a leader and that I have it in me to accomplish great things.

Under Lindsey’s tutelage, my writing improved tenfold, my editing improved exponentially and my abilities as a leader ignited and became a brilliant, radiant, shining sun.

As I got to know Lindsey better, I realized I had become the office’s second token bisexual, and that knowledge just drew us closer.

I knew I could always go to Lindsey to talk about anything, and she would always be there to provide a shoulder to lean on and a warm, rainbowy hug to help me feel better.

Lindsey taught me life, flair and utter (Harry) Style(s), and forever and always, I will remember the fun and serious times I had with Lindsey. (“Not Coco Montrese !!!”)

Transitioning to senior year, I became much closer with Courtney Benedetto, who served as one of the news editors over the summer.

Having her as my editor was, I won’t lie, strange, at first, since the previous semester, I had been her editor. We had traded positions.

But a philosophy I will always subscribe to and that was driven home for me that summer as I worked with Courtney is that teachers can and should always learn from their students. I may have been Courtney’s editor at one time, but when she became mine, I learned arguably more from her than I was able to teach her.

Courtney is intelligent, well-spoken, well-written and one of the best reporters and editors I’ve had the honor of working with.

She was a kind, understanding and accepting teacher who gently nudged me in the right direction. She was also confident, and her supportive attitude created an encouraging atmosphere that inspired me every day.

If The Daily Collegian were Rupaul’s Drag Race, Courtney would win Miss Congeniality, hands down.

She helped me improve my writing, improve my reporting and improve my interpersonal skills, and, like so many of the mentors I mentioned already, Courtney believed in me.

As Courtney takes over the position of managing editor next year, I can’t wait to see what she does in the role and how she will continue to amaze and inspire me.

When the fall semester rolled around, Phoebe Cykosky replaced Courtney as news editor as Courtney became a lifestyle editor.

Phoebe jumped into the role and made herself known as a journalistic force to be reckoned with. I was constantly in awe of Phoebe's abilities as a leader, an editor, a mentor and also a writer.

Throughout the last year, Phoebe was there through everything I went through — the good, the bad and the ugly — and she helped me get back on my feet several times.

More than anyone else at the Collegian, Phoebe helped me cut down my wordy writing style and refine my journalistic flare. She was blunt and efficient, and one of the best teachers I have ever had.

I will miss Phoebe and her iconic attitude and personality every day.

My gracious rant about The Daily Collegian wouldn’t be complete, however, without referencing all of the members of news staff, every member of the board of editors in each semester I was on staff and the members of the business division who came into the office frequently and who I got to know over the course of the year. My experience wouldn’t have been the same without you.

I will miss each and every one of The Daily Collegian’s staffers. May each and every one of you go on to do fantastic things and continue to amaze me with your talent, drive and personality.

As my senior year wraps up and I reflect back on all of the experiences I’ve had, one last experience stands out to me and can’t go unreferenced — my spring break trip to Scotland.

Years ago, when I began laying out my schedule for the remainder of my undergraduate career, before I had even transferred to University Park, I discovered the existence of COMM 402: International Reporting. The class took a select group of students abroad and allowed them to report and write a story about the country they traveled to.

From the minute I read the description of that course, I knew I had to take it.

Though the coronavirus pandemic canceled the class two years in a row, I knew it would inevitably return, and when it did, I would be waiting to pounce on the opportunity to apply.

That opportunity came last September when I was sent a flier detailing an upcoming information session for the trip.

I attended that session, applied for the course and the rest is history.

Throughout the trip, every student I had the privilege of reporting with became my biggest inspiration, but so did our professors, Katie O’Toole, Russ Eshleman, Steve Kraycik, Will Yurman and John Affleck.

Over the course of the semester, these people pushed me far beyond my comfort zone and helped me get comfortable with the uncomfortable.

I learned so much from each and every one of them, and they will continue to be my mentors and peers for years to come.

“If the story’s over, why am I still writing pages?”

Looking back, the love and passion that has grown inside me for journalism because of my experiences these last four years is insurmountable. I adore what I do every day, and I truly feel like I’m making an impact with my work.

Even more importantly, the love and passion I have for my friends, my mentors, my colleagues and those I’ve had the honor and privilege of mentoring myself is immeasurable.

I can’t put into words what those people mean to me, and I sincerely thank them for being a part of my journey.

The memories I made, the people I met and the opportunities I had will stay with me forever.

Taylor Swift said it best in “New Year’s Day:” “Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you.”

May we all write our way to a new, better future, but never forget the history we made.