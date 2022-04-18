The Daily Collegian has changed a lot in 135 years.

In her humble beginnings in 1887, the Collegian was “The Free Lance,” which was published by both students and faculty members. She eventually fell apart 17 years later.

Over 135 years later, several other iterations were tried out — “The State Collegian” and “Penn State Collegian” — and the Collegian has seen many different homes, too.

She once lived in the Sackett Building before moving to the Carnegie Building. Eventually, she moved off campus to the James Building where she remained for 30 years before the building was demolished. For two years, she temporarily found home in Midtown Square on Foster Avenue before entering a current home in the Willard Building.

I was there when the James Building was demolished. A lot of people were sad — both students and alumni — and many even saved some bricks from its remains (we still have a few in the office).

I cried when I packed up our Midtown Square office, putting away all of the memories and friendships we made. We knew it would be temporary, but it still hurt like we had been there for 30 years.

I’ll be the first to admit we had some hesitations about moving back on campus in the Willard Building. It ended over 30 years of tradition, and we weren’t sure how the staff dynamics would function.

But while we have attachments to the buildings, names and traditions, the Collegian will always be home — no matter where she goes.

The first day of the fall 2021 semester was electric. Staff members were filtering in and out of our new home, exchanging hugs and exciting stories of the summertime. They gazed in awe and immediately fell in love with the office.

Sure, it was a different, smaller space, but it’s still the Collegian.

I’ve learned a lot about the meaning of what it is to be a part of the Collegian this year.

I’m proud of the stories we create. Our reporters produce yearly, award-winning content on an everyday basis. They adapt regularly to the ever-changing journalism industry. The stories are not just funny and engaging but thorough and meaningful.

But it’s not just about the stories we tell, and it’s certainly not about the building we call home. The Collegian is home because of the incredible people who hold her up every day — she wouldn’t be alive without them.

We bare every piece of who we are to the Collegian.

She sees our late nights spent cramming for exams, finishing homework assignments or putting the finishing touches on the event coverage that was supposed to be done hours ago. She listens to us cry and scream when things just aren’t going right. But, most important of all, she watches our friendships bloom.

I’ve seen people come into the office as complete strangers and leave as best friends. New members who nervously come to their weekly meetings and find someone to walk home with every night. Inside jokes flourish and catch on for a couple of weeks — sometimes they find themselves as a staple within the four walls of our office.

Right now, there’s stuffed animals with party hats hanging from the ceiling. Decorations are strung across the walls from Christmas. A Harry Styles poster is a centerpiece of every Zoom call. The funniest hate comments we’ve received are littered throughout the office. Our favorite song is “Lips of an Angel” by Hinder. And the office door alarm blares at 10 p.m. every day.

In 135 more years, the Collegian is still going to be kicking, and she’s going to change a lot.

Maybe there won’t be a print version. There will be a new social media platform to obsess over. There will be a new building to call home. And maybe — just maybe — there won’t be Taylor Swift playing every day.

But, at the same time, she’s not going to change at all.

The heart and soul of this little newspaper that we call home is the same as it was in 1887. A building doesn’t define what the Collegian is.

Happy birthday, Collegian. As long as there are friendships, you’ll always be the same to me.