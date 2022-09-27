Goats, Charlie Chaplin and beautiful scenery – I saw all of these three things on my trip last weekend.

Last week, the university offered a bus tour of the Ring of Kerry, a scenic route in County Kerry with various villages and beautiful views.

I went on the tour with some of my housemates and friends. Our bus left the university and an hour and a half later, we stopped in Killarney, the town right before the entrance to the Ring of Kerry.

Before we arrived in Killarney, we passed through Killorglin, a town with a very notable feature in it – a large bronze statue of a goat.

The statue is a tribute to King Puck, a legend in the town based on an old pagan tradition. Every year, there is a festival known as the Puck Fair where one lucky goat is crowned the “king” goat.

Killarney seemed like a nice little town full of bed and breakfasts, shops and restaurants. Since we were only there for 15 minutes, I didn’t get the chance to see too much of it, but I would definitely like to go back sometime to see more of it.

After stopping in Killarney, we drove for about 20 minutes and stopped at an area with a place with a really gorgeous view of some mountains. There were also some stands selling trinkets, art, decorations and other merchandise – there was also a donkey with a dog sitting on top of it and a goat, which was pretty cool.

We then moved on to the next stop on the tour, which was another scenic overlook – we got to see a great view of the Atlantic Ocean and some mountains along the side of it.

One of the first villages we passed through was a town called Cahersiveen. Our tour guide explained to us how Cahersiveen was the hometown of Irish political hero Daniel O’Connell — a key figure in securing Catholic emancipation in Ireland when it was still under British rule.

The tour stopped at some other spots to take pictures and finally arrived at Waterville, one of the villages on the tour.

Waterville is a small beach town right on the shore of the Atlantic Ocean. It is well-known for being a town that silent film star Charlie Chaplin would frequently visit, and the town has various murals and statues honoring him.

We only had an hour to spend, and while that might seem like enough for a small town like Waterville, it wasn’t. I didn’t get the chance to see all that I wanted to see, like some of the pubs in the town and different shops. However, I did still get to walk along and see the beautiful coastline.

As the bus stopped in a few more villages, we made the final stretch through the Ring of Kerry, which produced some of my favorite views from the trip. The area was called Moll’s Gap, and it had some beautiful landscapes with mountains and lakes. It reminded me of trips I would make with my family to Colorado in the Rocky Mountains.

After nearly 13 hours of driving, we got back to the university campus. I saw some amazing sites on my trip through the Ring of Kerry. Although I was extremely tired when I got back, I was really glad to have the opportunity to drive along this stunning route.