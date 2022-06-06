Everyone’s life starts the same, and everyone’s life ends the same.

We all have to be born, and we all have to die. That’s an indisputable fact.

What could happen in between, those possibilities are endless, but we all started at the same place. Before you read any further, I want you to remember that. I was born. You were born. I will die. You will die. Those are facts of the universe.

I’m concerned about the future. I think a lot of people share that concern. Black and white. Young and old. Republican and Democrat.

Nobody can seem to agree on anything, but we can agree on that. We all agree that problems exist; we just disagree on what the problems are.

We were all born, we’re all going to die, and we all have problems. More times than not, we want to solve those problems.

If nothing else in life is universal, all that stuff is. That’s how we’ll define the human experience.

We’re at a time right now where how we see each other will go a long way in determining the future. Many people feel forgotten and under attack. This isn’t about figuring out which of those feelings are legitimate — plenty are doing that already.

No matter what is legitimate and what isn’t, those feelings are there, which means we have to deal with them.

When I look at history, my life and the lives around me, it seems like most problems stem from the fact that we fail to acknowledge those universal truths.

You know the whole cliché. Nobody is born with hate in their heart. It’s true. We’re all just a person from somewhere.

As we grow up, we start to look at the world in our own way. Differences emerge. There are things we learn to understand and others that we don’t. This has a real effect on how we treat people.

We get angry and annoyed. We think we’re better than someone because they’re a certain way, and we aren’t. We search for differences, not what makes us the same.

Humans have done evil things to one another. I don’t have to describe in detail what they are. By now, you’re probably thinking of some. They all happened because some group or some person was viewed as something less than human.

I think back to some of the more recent social justice movements: the movement that grew after the murder of George Floyd, the fight for gay marriage and the struggle for transgender rights.

There are some people who will read that previous sentence and immediately be turned off by it. They will think: “This is just another journalist about to tell me what to believe.” I assure you, I’m not that arrogant.

All I ask is this: No matter who you are, no matter what you believe, make an effort to try and understand the human struggles of people who seem different than you. It probably doesn’t feel that different from yours.

Let’s say you’re someone who isn’t homophobic. You believe in equal rights and all of that, but you’re annoyed by what you feel is an excess during Pride Month.

If that’s you, go to a Pride parade and talk to people about why it’s important to them. That’s all it takes. I find when we approach people with a genuine curiosity, they are more than happy to share their experiences.

I’m not asking you to believe anything. I think one of the ways in which some social movements have failed is by expecting social media or the news to work as a way of changing the masses.

We need individual interactions. We need conversations that allow social change to be viewed through an individual.

We have to listen. We have to try and see others as someone like us, who’s going through a struggle, just trying to make the most of that period in between birth and death.

So next time you don’t get someone, next time you’re annoyed by someone, just stop for a second.

They were born, just like you. They will die, just like you. It’s on us to make the most of what happens in between.