Hi, Mom and Dad. Family, friends. Fellow editors, reporters, random people reading this article, future employers.

I’m not one to take risks. Some might think I do because I often like to try new things, meet new people and experience all life has to offer so far in my 21 years. I don’t adapt well to change.

I didn’t think I would be writing a column again for The Daily Collegian, but here I am — putting off a column again to the last minute and putting off the main point of why I’m writing this.

It’s Pride Month, and those who know me closely know that I have become more open and comfortable over the past few years with myself and others. Hi, I’m Sarah, and I am bisexual.

This may not seem like a big deal to whomever is reading this, but to me, it is. I’ve been open to those I’ve talked to in person as the months have gone on and have written about this to myself before.

However, I haven’t written about it publicly. I’ve hinted at it, but I’ve never said anything about it, especially through the newspaper I’ve loved and hated through my college career.

I felt like it was time to do so.

So, how did I get here? How did I muster up the courage to put it out into the world forever for all of the people who support and do not support the LGBTQ community to see? How did I muster up the courage to put a “label” on myself for the rest of my life for people who don’t know this about me?

I simply don’t care anymore.

For the first time in my life, I feel like it was time to be myself. It was time to not hide anymore from those who didn’t know because this isn’t something that changes me or defines me.

I’m still me.

I respect those who choose to keep this private. I still would love to have my privacy respected just like anyone else. I just felt it was time to feel like myself for the first time in my life.

I’m also scared, and I don’t like to admit it. Sadly, in the world we live in, a lot of people are scared to share this part of themselves because of all of the hate and shame in the world around this.

The doubt, the fear, the trauma and so much more eats them up inside. I have come to a point where I don’t want to feel that way anymore, and I’m incredibly grateful I have a way to do that since some can’t.

I’m in no way trying to brag about this either. I’m just trying to tell my story, and I’m incredibly grateful for those who paved the way for me and others to tell their stories as well.

Thinking back to my grade-school years, I didn’t know then that I was bisexual. Looking back now, I knew I was.

Meg from “Hercules.” Shego from “Kim Possible.” Disney princes and princesses. Random people I would meet in my life. Weird, I know.

However, as I entered college, for the first time in my life, I felt very lost, and I was afraid to admit it — not just with my sexuality but with myself.

I changed how I was a lot from my high-school self, and I like myself now better for the first time.

What made me like myself more was not just changing my outlook on life and how I acted but discovering myself in other ways. I had, and still have, a newfound confidence.

I had three awakenings.

One: The pandemic hit, and I think everyone did a lot of thinking during that time, especially me. One night, I had a dream that I kissed a girl. I woke up and realized I enjoyed the dream.

That didn’t take away from the fact that I still liked boys. I think many people have a big misconception that bisexuals or anyone who likes more than one gender only likes the same gender.

For me, I have realized I am 80% boys and 20% girls, if that makes sense. It might change day to day or years from now, but that’s how I feel now, and I should not be defined by that. I still like boys, and I’m not trying to justify that.

I’ve kissed both boys and girls, and it really depends on the person I meet if I like them. I don’t define attractiveness just physically but a mix of both that and who the person is.

Two: Last summer, I was sitting on the beach, waves crashing right in front of me, and I read John Green’s book “Turtles All the Way Down.” While the book is not about sexuality, it does heavily focus on anxiety.

I never thought I could relate to a book so much. I loved the book, and I felt like I belonged in the world a bit more, no matter who I was or who I am.

During the beginning of quarantine, I read a book by André Aciman called “Find Me,” the sequel to the infamous “Call Me By Your Name,” a movie and book I love so much.

If you don’t know this series, it’s about a 17-year-old boy who falls for an older professor, who is also a boy. While I loved the first part of this series and the beauty of the story, it was the second book that truly gave me an awakening.

It’s about the characters in the future, where they are and what they want to accomplish. I learned so much from that book that I didn’t know before. I learned to love who I want to love, no matter what.

Aciman quotes a French poet in the book: “Le temps d’apprendre à vivre il est déjà trop tard.” This means, “By the time we learn to live, it’s already too late.”

As someone who knows French and is a lover of books, this is something I have tried to live by every day, reflect on every day and try to remember why I am here. I would also love a tattoo of it someday. Sorry, Mom.

Three: I went to the Pride parade for the first time in Pittsburgh last year with my friends.

I had already told them who I was long before that, and they were obviously very accepting.

However, I didn’t think I would feel so welcomed and proud of who I was until I did that — until I walked through the streets of a town I grew up in being accepted for who I truly was.

It was a beautiful moment I will never forget because I wasn’t fully out. I was just welcomed no matter what.

I teared up a little that day, and I’m tearing up writing about it.

Coming to terms with it

The first person I told was on a swing set at a park. Yes, a swing set. It’s now my go-to spot when I’m at home when I want to decompress and get away.

I’ve told people in my family room, a Cracker Barrel and some of the most random places you can possibly think of. I’m telling the world through a college newspaper column. I don’t regret any bit of it.

I’ve also started telling people publicly before this — my SOC119N: Race, Ethnicity and Culture class this semester.

I didn’t think I was going to walk up to the front of the room during a random day of class and talk about my experiences vaguely of being bisexual. People who knew me in the class had no idea I was.

There are often stereotypes of what a “bisexual” looks like. While I have a ton of piercings like a stereotypical bisexual might have, I appear relatively straight. While I am not as vocal about girls as I am about guys, I appear relatively straight.

These are things people use as misconceptions of who I really am and who I want to be. It takes time to break from the habit and stereotypes, but that’s a topic for another day.

I want to thank all of the people I have told for being so kind to me. I am incredibly lucky to have people who were so respectful to me because some people don’t get that. I don’t expect to get kindness from everyone I tell, which is sadly the world we live in.

I want to thank The Daily Collegian for giving me a platform and for being so open to letting me write about this.

Thank you to those who don’t know me for reading this far, and thank you to those who know me who didn’t know I was writing this or didn’t know this side of me. I hope you aren’t mad at me for trying to express myself through the best way I know how: writing.

Thank you to the boys AND girls I have ever loved. You shaped me into the person I am today. I know I still have a ton of growing to do as well.

A last thank you to myself. My past, present and future self.

I didn’t know if I would ever get to this point in my life, but I’m grateful I have. I hope to be kinder to myself and cherish all life has to offer.

Happy Pride Month to everyone, no matter what sexuality, gender or whatever you are.

To me, Pride Month is every month (cheesy, I know).

Go hug your friends, relatives and anyone you choose to love.

