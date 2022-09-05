Last week, I left the United States for the very first time — and so far, it has been unreal.

I first decided I was going to study abroad over winter break last year. I needed something new. I love Pennsylvania, but I’ve spent my entire life here. I needed to do something that I had never done before — I was going to leave the country.

Ireland was the country I wanted to visit the most. I have some Irish heritage, and the country has always seemed interesting to me. I had seen images of the country, and it looked incredible.

Now, it’s nine months later, and here I am — in Limerick, Ireland, attending the University of Limerick. Limerick is the third most populous city in Ireland and sits on its western coast on the River Shannon, which is the largest river in Ireland.

I chose Limerick after looking up some images of the city online. I thought it looked like a very lively city with a beautiful countryside surrounding it. It also wasn’t as big as a city like Dublin. While I do like Dublin, I didn’t want to be in too big of a city.

My dad came with me on the trip over to Limerick. We left my hometown of Pittsburgh around 6 p.m., and after a layover in Newark, New Jersey, we landed in the Shannon Airport — the closest airport to Limerick — at around 11 a.m. local time (that would be 6 a.m. Eastern Standard Time).

We were then picked up by a taxi at the airport, which was originally going to take us to our hotel; however, what was originally a short ride ended up being something much different.

After we realized it was too early to check into the hotel, we asked our cab driver to take us to the Cliffs of Moher, a set of sea cliffs not too far from Limerick. We had heard about the cliffs before leaving and had been recommended by others who had been to Ireland to go and check them out.

They were beautiful — unlike anything I had ever seen before.

It looked like the river expanded forever beyond the horizon. The 120-meter — or 390-foot — high cliffs gave us a perfect view of the huge Irish coast.

After the cliffs, our cab driver asked us if we would like to take a drive through Doolin, a small village not far from the cliffs. We said yes — this was a great decision.

Doolin is a beautiful village settled right on the coast. It is noted for being one of Ireland’s hubs for traditional music that’s played at its many pubs. We didn’t get the opportunity to visit any of those pubs, but we did drive through the village. It’s a very nice village.

After passing through Doolin, we visited a number of little sites along the road that were not necessarily tourist locations. One of my favorite of these sites was a pathway of hazelnut bushes.

This pathway was stunning — the bushes were about 8 or 9 feet high and were full of ripe hazelnuts that were free to be picked. I ended up picking out a couple of them.

At the end of the pathway was an incredible view of the Irish countryside — more hazelnut bushes stretched along the horizon with hills resting in the background.

Rocks were sticking out of the ground on the hills, like they were literally growing out of the ground. Some of the terrain here is unlike anything I have ever seen before.

Another interesting aspect about the Irish countryside is the amount of cows that roam the grasslands. I have never seen so many cows in my life, which is especially interesting considering I’ve been in State College for the past two years. You can’t go less than a mile without seeing a herd of cows in a pasture somewhere on the side of the road.

One of the final stops we made on our tour was an ancient Celtic tomb along the roadside. The tomb, called Poulnabrone dolmen, was built somewhere between 4200 and 2900 BC.

It was surreal seeing a structure of this age and stature — something frozen in time. There are numerous sites like this in the area that I want to visit while I’m here.

After a nearly four-hour drive around the area, we finally got to our hotel and checked in. I was exhausted. I had only slept for two hours on the plane ride from Newark to Shannon. My dad and I rested for a little, and then we went to The Locke Bar, a famous pub in Limerick.

This pub is phenomenal. The food and drinks are great, but the best part of the night was the traditional Irish music and dancing that was performed in the center of the pub. There are a number of pubs in the area that perform traditional Irish music, which I will most definitely visit while I’m here.

Those were my first 24 hours in Limerick. It was a long and eventful day, and I crashed asleep at the end of it.

Ireland is one of the coolest places I have ever been, and I can’t wait to discover more of it this semester.