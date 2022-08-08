Each week The Daily Collegian columnists provide advice to help solve all of your problems. This week, our readers have a range of questions from their own and their friends’ mental stability to cleaning habits.

Dear TDC,

How do I convince my therapist that I’m mentally stable?

From,

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

PLEASE.

When I read this, I thought I wrote it.

To be honest, concealing the chaos and the voices in your head can be fun, so my tip is: Just keep smiling.

The more you smile, the more you fool them. The more you fool them, the less questions they ask. The less questions they ask, the more sane they think you are.

Worse case scenario: It doesn’t work, and you’re left with mental stability.

In conclusion, just keep smiling, and you should be good!

From,

Olivia Estright

Dear TDC,

One of my close friends has turned into a super toxic person. They overthink everything, constantly ask me to reassure them and cause so many issues.

Is there anything I can do to stop being their doormat and show them how toxic they are?

From,

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

You don't show them; you tell them. If it's just a matter of wanting them to know how you feel, then tell them and let them know how to fix it.

You called them a close friend, so I'm going to assume you’re hoping to make things better. If they’re constantly asking for reassurance, there’s a trust issue there. It could be they don't trust you, or it could be they have their own issues.

If I were you, I'd open a dialogue with them, give them that reassurance once and tell them not to ask again. Tell them how it makes you feel when they constantly ask for things and that it's harmful to your friendship.

In my experience, I have found that most people listen and respond to a problem. I think you'll have pretty good luck.

From,

Will Rosenblatt

Dear TDC,

How do you confront a roommate who doesn’t clean up after themselves?

From,

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

To be completely honest, I’ve been on both ends — being the messy roommate and the cleaner one.

Everyone was raised slightly differently, and that really shows when you move in with someone.

Like all roommate situations, it needs to be solved by clear and consistent communication as soon as possible.

If it doesn’t, the frustration is going to build up until every single little thing your roommate does drives you insane.

Sit them down and have a talk about the mess — communicate the way the issue is making you feel instead of the ways they’re not pulling their weight cleanliness-wise.

They might not even realize how they’ve been treating the shared space!

From,

Kit Schroder

If you would like your question answered, fill out this form for next week's column.

