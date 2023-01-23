As a huge school with an undoubtedly impressive social scene, Penn State students are no strangers to constant interactions with peers.

From the minute they step on campus, they live about 5 feet from a roommate — or two or three.

It’s typical to continue to room with roommates, especially with the insane rent prices downtown to have your own room. If you can afford your own room, it’s rare that there’s nobody else in the unit to share a living room and kitchen with.

However, there are options to live alone. Last year, I was only in State College for the one semester, so I decided to avoid the terrors of trying to sublease my apartment during the spring, and I decided to move to Eastview Terrace on campus.

At first, I couldn’t think of anything worse. All of my friends were still living together, and I was now a guest in my old home when I swung by.

My favorite thing the year before had been coming home and chatting with my roommates, making food with them or just watching whatever TV show we had been obsessing over that week.

Plus, I couldn’t burn candles anymore. How was I ever going to survive?

I had made sure my dorm was decorated with the typical assets a 20-year-old girl needs to fall asleep at night.

There were LED lights, all kinds of posters, fake vines and of course, my bed pressed up to the giant window, which I had to practically live on Penn State’s room exchange board website to get.

There was a bathroom inside of the room; laundry was free and on every floor, so things — besides the “kitchen” just being cabinets — were really looking up for my living situation.

As much as I hated to admit it, I actually grew to really enjoy having a meal plan. An embarrassingly large percentage of it was used on packs of gum and Quest bars at Louie’s Market, but the options always seemed endless.

I will forever miss Redifer Commons’ salad and acai bowl bars after I graduate.

However, I think I got lucky in making a few friends who also had meal plans and lived on campus, so I could hang out with them and have people to eat dinner with.

But, for the first few weeks, I was having a really tough time being alone.

When I lived in Eastview, none of my floormates were socializing with each other. I only met one person in my hall, and it was when I was taking his clothes out of the dryer, so I don’t think I made a great impression.

I think that semester was what planted the need to have a TV show on my phone in the background of anything I did, since I was talking to myself often — something I don’t typically do.

So, I was definitely a little bit lonely when I came home after a long day. Especially when I found myself throwing away all of the food in my room and taking walks in the middle of the night to let off some steam, I knew I should start going to therapy — especially as someone who’s constantly critiquing herself in every way.

You may tell me that’s so dramatic, plenty of students are just introverts and love living alone.

That’s very true. I grew to love living alone in my own way, as well. I loved it when someone came to see my little room. I liked eating dinner on my desk or coming home from a traditional dining hall dinner with my friends. I enjoyed my scenic view over the mountain and how it felt like it was the best kept secret on campus.

But even if you love it, it doesn’t mean there aren’t times when it’s tough.

It’s so easy to begin to feel like an outsider in friend groups who do live together, and sometimes it takes a lot of effort to go and socialize when there isn’t someone else encouraging you.

There aren’t as many social distractions when you need them. A bad day usually stays a bad day once you're alone for the night instead of being able to laugh with friends while watching movies on the couch.

Surprisingly, the hardest part wasn’t trying to sleep on the brick of a bed in those halls or not being able to get inside of the first floor where I lived because a bat was flying around.

The hardest part was overanalyzing every invitation to do something.

I convinced myself I was an awkward plus-one to everything. To me, it seemed like not many people cared to come and see where I was living when I’d invite them or when I expressed how hard I worked on decorations — which was weirdly a big deal to me.

I was so worried about being forgotten socially, and when my poor little room didn’t rack up much interest for potential visitors, I started panicking a little bit.

I’m not one to be vulnerable to friends in person, and this felt like such a dramatic issue that could be solved by just not overthinking.

But as college students, we often thrive off of these social interactions we have with other people to define our weeks and weekends, and when you live in your little room at the very end of campus, being lonely is a very real and valid feeling.

Looking back now, I often wonder why I look at that room so fondly after all of my crazy roller coaster emotions I went through while living there. I think I learned a lot about myself during my time as an Eastview resident, and I actually get sentimental whenever I pass by it on College Avenue.

I may name my first-born son after Nelson Hall.

But in all seriousness, living completely alone forced me to go through a lot of personal growth that involved just trying to be a little bit kinder to myself, since I was spending so much one-on-one time.

If your friends live in Eastview, first tell them to reap the benefits of the free laundry.

Then, check up on them every so often to see how they’re doing by themselves.

Maybe make an effort to see their own little sanctuary if they want you to, which is easy to forget to do when people seem so content with being in silence by themselves.

Nonetheless, it’s important to make sure.