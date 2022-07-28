“Somos libres, seámoslo siempre.”

With the independence of my country Peru right around the corner, I felt nostalgic.

My Peruvianness has always been there, as I am in fact — a Peruvian — a guinea pig eater, an Inca Kola drinker and a llama rider.

I've lived a little less than two decades as a Peruvian, allowing me time to consider the vital virtues and imperfections of my home.

Growing up in Peru and being raised by a Peruvian family, I didn't really think about my ethnicity or nationality daily.

The world around me was Peruvian, so why would I feel different?

My dad once told me being raised in Peru came with a certain karma because my country — despite its beauty — is often polluted by horrendous people in power.

Former presidents and politicians have embraced corruption and mediocrity more than love for their country.

More than pride, I often felt distant from my flag.

A nation so rich in history and culture often receives more limelight for its chaos than its beauty.

As a young girl, I struggled to see myself in other people, spending most of my time in a small self-isolating, fair-skinned bubble, while the faces I saw in nearby markets and streets exposed the artificial world I lived in.

Peru is flawed, and so am I, which gave me a sense of ironic comfort.

We’ve never won a war. We’re not a global power. And we’re runner-ups in everything.

Some might say we’re “good” but not good enough to be taken seriously.

Despite my past letdowns, the distance from my home at college has allowed me space to appreciate the complex experience of being Peruvian — with its deep-rooted struggles but its surprising harmony.

My Peruvian identity isn’t limited to my expired passport. It’s in the way I speak, the way I treat people and the way I view the world.

Those small pieces of me didn’t come until I stepped foot in a new environment. To me, they were ordinary customs, expected greetings. But outside of my home, they were alien.

Fellow Peruvians living elsewhere might find humor in the way we blame certain traits on our nationality.

“Sorry I’m late, I'm Peruvian.” A classic.

I might have lived annoyed with the flaws my country faced. And I might have been unfair with “mi tierra,” but up to the day before I moved out, all I knew was Peru. How could I live without it?

When I began to pack my stuff for school, the first thing that came to mind was to bring my flag — which is now stuck to my wall in a way the housing department wouldn’t appreciate.

Suddenly, every time I ate a potato, I instantly reminded everyone around me about its origins, almost asking for thanks for the french fries in their mouths — despite no one asking.

If we’re on the topic of fine dining, or even just mentioning eating, I will most definitely take a deep breath and talk nonstop about our globally recognized gastronomy.

A fact you will learn after spending approximately 15 minutes with me is that the second-best restaurant in the world — Central — happens to be located in Lima, the capital of Peru.

What about adorable animals? Well, be prepared for me to whip out a Google image of a baby alpaca — one of the cutest pieces of our patrimony, aside from me.

The list of Peruvian historical sagas is vast. From the oldest city in the Americas, “Caral,” to the ultimate icon of the continents, Machu Picchu, Peru has always been a place of global heritage.

Delving into the diversity of people, thought, gastronomy and culture would make this column the longest Collegian opinion piece ever.

But the simple things about Peru are what come to mind when I think about home.

I think of comfort, the noises of traffic, the gray sky, the smell of bakeries and fish.

We might not shine as a political and economic force around the globe, but our folklore, our fauna and our color palette is undeniably ours.

Every once in a while, I wonder what it would be like to not be Peruvian, to not have had the bittersweet experience exclusive to my people.

But many times I choose not to, because there's no universe where I would desire that reality.

I might be known as an annoying girl who won't shut up about Peru, but that’s acceptable if that alternative is to deny my pride.

Feliz Día de la Independencia al Perú — a country that goes through hell and back and yet manages to make us so proud.