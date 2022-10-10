Dear TDC,

My boyfriend broke up with me, and all of a sudden, my guy friends are all trying to make a move. I’m kind of hurt that’s all they thought of me, but I’m also lonely and want to get over my ex. I feel like no matter what I do, if I let them down or go for it, it’s going to ruin my friendships. Help!

From,

Abby

Dear Abby,

I'm deeply sorry about your breakup. There’s no easy way to go through it. But, many times — if not always — breakups are for the best.

Nevertheless, men tend to intrude — and what you are experiencing is a scenario that is unfortunately way too common.

In my case, I’ve had more guy friends than girlfriends since I was young. What keeps me sleeping at night is knowing they view me as a sibling, someone they would never have romantic intentions for.

But, sometimes friendships can get jeopardized by those ulterior motives.

It's disappointing, it's infuriating, it's confusing — but it's important.

Moments like these are vital when it comes to friendships. No real friend would make a move on you when you are the most vulnerable. What a real friend would do is support you at this time and swallow any other feelings they might have for you.

Also, being lonely and trying to move are many times a package deal, which leads us to make terrible decisions.

However, there are better ways to get over your ex that don't include getting involved with guys you saw as friends.

Take it one day at a time, talk to them, be honest, but most importantly, be strong and don't let them affect the perception you have of what real friends are.

Fernanda López

Dear TDC,

My little sister just got into Penn State, but we’re from a huge family out of state, and PSU was kind of the only thing I had that was my own. She only applied because I go here, and now my mom is saying it’s her top choice. I feel like a jerk not wanting her here, but all I want is my own identity away from my siblings.

PSU fan for life …

Dear PSU fan for life,

I'm unaware of the specifics of this relationship with your sister, but it's possible she just really looks up to you.

Even if your sister does come to Penn State, you still have plenty of chances to establish your own identity. This is a big school. She'd get here and maybe follow you around for a little bit but eventually find her own way.

Put yourself in her shoes. She might be really nervous about starting college, and having you there could mean the world to her. If she ends up here, you could end up being thankful for it too.

It's her decision, and stressing yourself out won't do you any good. Control your controllables.

Will Rosenblatt

Dear TDC,

I get really hungry in this one long class even if I eat before it, and it’s so embarrassing when my stomach is grumbling out loud, but I think it’d be more embarrassing if I was pulling out snacks and eating. What should I do?

A hangry student

Dear hangry student,

Something that I often struggle to understand and remember is that people are way more concerned with themselves than they ever are with you. All of the stuff we constantly worry about others noticing and judging, other people never notice, or if they do, they don’t care.

I understand the fear though. I constantly worry that if I make one mistake or do one awkward thing, everybody will hate me. I think that most people, if not everyone, feels that way.

But all of the stuff we beat ourselves up about, we need to just let go.

Imagine if someone else’s stomach growled next to you in class. If you even noticed, would you even care? Anybody who judges you for that has their own problems.

Ultimately you should do whatever makes you comfortable. If you want to eat snacks, eat snacks. If not, then don’t worry about the growling.

Don’t live your life based on how you think other people will judge you.

Braden Dyreson

