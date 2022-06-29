I’m scared I’m undateable.

The last time I went on a real date with a real man was back in high school. I’m now severely lonely, and seeing couples in the gym, at Target and sitting in parks makes me want to gouge my eyes out.

For some reason, I don’t have men lining up for all of this:

In reality, despite the sunshine and summer vibes, my mental health has been slipping once again. (Surprise, shawty!) I’m not sure if it’s the voices in my head saying I’ll never be anyone’s first choice or if it’s the fact that I ran out of my antidepressants, but something’s off.

Then, it hit me — if I couldn’t be someone else’s first choice, I might as well try to be my own.

Naturally, I decided to take myself on a date.

In the end, I may not have certain basic bodily rights, but, hey, at least we women still have Target!

I hopped in Rhonda — my trusty, leased Honda HRV — and journeyed off into the sunset, also known as Target.

I pretty much walked around, dissociated and ended up spending $200. Next thing I knew, I was grabbing food.

As I ate alone, I was hoping to have one of those incredible, fulfilling experiences where I realized I was beyond enough and anyone who thought differently was stupid.

Instead, I teared up.

Rather than finding the ability to value my own company, I discovered I’m insufferable.

I depicted various red flags — including not saying “thank you” to myself, not holding the door for myself though it was automatic, and talking to myself.

But the greatest red flag of all was that I forgot who I was.

For so long, I’ve been working to create the best version of myself. I never paused to consider that maybe I already achieved it.

There you have it — the distorted mind that lives within me has been ordering me around. Maybe it’s people-pleasing to the extreme, but it seems as though half of my personality is shaped as an attempt to be enough for someone.

For some background, I never had a best friend. What I did have was a tendency to introduce two people and be left in the dust.

People can be one of three things — the gift, the receiver or the wrapping paper.

The gift is what’s inside, the wanted, the first choice.

The receiver is obviously the one who wants the gift, so they get the gift.

Then, there’s the wrapping paper. Initially, the receiver sort of wants the wrapping paper, as it encases the gift. The receiver takes their grimy paws and rips the paper to shreds, discarding it and forgetting about it moments later.

I’m the wrapping paper.

I’ve never been the person who gets approached in public. I don’t get asked out. I will never be the girl who sits in the mind of a boy after passing him in an airport. I’ve accepted that.

At this point, I’m not asking for anything like that. I’m just sick of being used.

I’ve been gaslit, mommy-zoned and rejected. I’ve talked one too many boys off of the edge. I’ve helped them unpack their past. In the end, the feelings are never reciprocated.

Maybe that’s my purpose — to always be present, but never be the present.

As I always say, win some, lose most.

At the same time, I don’t want that to be the case. I want to know I’m enough. I want to be wanted. I want to value my own company. I want to be the one and only version of myself.

With that, I’d like to amend my previous plans of making the summer of 2022 “expendable girl summer.”

This summer, we should all focus on being alone. In that alone time, focus on who you are and why you’re enough. Allegedly, it’ll sink in one day.

Until then, I think I need to embrace being the wrapping paper. After all, a gift without wrapping paper is just a box.