Despite losing to Syracuse 3-2 in the semifinals of the CHA Tournament, what’s next for Penn State moving forward is a step in the right direction.

Coach Jeff Kampersal’s squad has a lot of returning starters on the ice coming back next season.

Freshman goalkeeper Josie Bothun had an outstanding Penn State debut, starting every game in net for the Nittany Lions and was a key factor in the blue and white securing its first-ever CHA regular-season championship.

Along with racking up multiple CHA awards this season, Bothun was recently announced as one of the three final candidates for the first iteration of the Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year award.

The freshman netminder ranks second in the NCAA in goals against average at 1.44, wins with 16 and 1,254 minutes played for the Nittany Lions.

She also set the new single-season record for wins by a Penn State goalie despite playing in a shortened 2020-21 campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Bothun returning next year for the blue and white, it shouldn’t have a problem in goal.

Along with Bothun returning next year, senior forward Natalie Heising can return to the Nittany Lions’ squad due to the NCAA allowing student-athletes to possess an extra year of eligibility.

Heising came into the season with a program-record 0.44 goals per game and was tied for first with 0.73 points per game. She was also named to the All-CHA first team for her efforts as the eldest Nittany Lion this season.

With Heising potentially returning for the Nittany Lions next season, this could help keep the team together on the ice next season — as Heising was primarily responsible for setting up most of the squad’s goals this year.

Freshman forwards Olivia Wallin and Kiara Zanon are also set to return next season, and considering they both had stellar performances this year for the blue and white, their contributions will be welcomed back with open arms.

Wallin was named to the All-CHA second team this year and instantly became one of Penn State’s pure goal-scorers when she first got on the ice for the Nittany Lions.

Wallin also had Penn State’s only two goals against Syracuse in its final game of the season, almost knotting up the game for the blue and white.

Zanon shattered records and was selected to the All-CHA first team this year, ultimately becoming the only underclassman chosen as a finalist for the 2021 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award given to the nation’s top women’s hockey player.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

With these three freshmen returning on the ice next season along with Heising (possibly), the Nittany Lions are in prime position to see another fruitful season in the near future.

Considering Kampersal brought in nine freshmen last season who made their marks right away, the program is well-positioned for a sustained level of success moving forward.

With only two seniors on the roster last season, this is a very young squad. The road to rebuilding this team has been successful, and this could carry on for the next couple years.

Seniors on next year’s team include the potential fifth-year in Heising, defenders Rene Gangarosa, Jessica Adolfsson and Izzy Heminger, forwards Amy Dobson and Anna Promersberger and goaltender Cam Leonard.

With three of the blue and white’s most dominant defenders returning next season, the Nittany Lions should be able to hold the same strong defensive line they carried all season this year.

Overall, the blue and white have a lot to prove next year after coming up short this season.

After only losing three games with all of their starters returning, a new incoming freshman class and a foundation laid for the future, the Nittany Lions are on a successful track to earn a CHA title again.

Perhaps even a longer run in the CHA Tournament could be in the cards for next season.

What’s next for the blue and white is to focus on its strong suits within a solid roster and build off its record-setting 2020-21 campaign.