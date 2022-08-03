Last summer I was 20 — that dreaded summer when a bunch of your friends are already legally allowed to go to bars, and there’s absolutely nothing for you to do. At least in my case it was.

I had decided to distract myself from that very dramatic situation by running and working out every single day.

I did it so much to the point where I usually couldn’t walk without limping — but I loved it. I felt great, and I loved sticking my AirPods in to go for a long run on the beach as the sun was setting and the tide was low or heading over to the gym and playing around with weights outside for an hour with my little brother.

When school let out for the summer, I had just assumed that I would take the hobby up again.

But, something happened after summer on a chilly Sunday night in September. Something huge, something crazy — I turned 21.

And now, when the weekend rolls around, I’m ready to go out and hit the bars with my friends. I love being social, but I’ll admit — I haven’t been quite on the ball with prioritizing my health the same way I did last year.

So, as I went to run a 10-mile running race for the second year in a row last week, I started out great, same pace I would have done in years prior because if there’s one thing about me, it’s that I hate to lose — especially to myself.

I ran seven straight miles at this pace, smiling and cruising but also thinking to myself that I was going to crash and burn any minute since I hadn’t run that fast for that long since last summer.

And I did. The last three miles were like someone grabbed onto my feet and made me run while they dragged behind me in the sand. It was embarrassing, painful, and I didn’t do well at all.

I’m not sure why I couldn’t have looked at myself in the mirror and said it’s OK to be slower than I was before. I don’t have to be better every single time I run. I’ve had runs where I’m in peak shape and have to stop a few miles early, and my whole day is ruined.

If I bake a dessert, it has to be amazing for when I pass it out — if I happen to make one cookie where the measurements are off, then I tell myself I’m a terrible baker. I can’t make my brother a sandwich for his lunch without making an egg over easy with some cheese and then making the whole thing a melt.

Why can’t we just let things be simple?

I wish I could just slap meat and cheese on bread and call it a day, but one time someone told me I made a great sandwich, so I can’t betray that person — even though I don’t even remember who exactly told me that or why it really matters.

I feel like this is a common theme with a lot of people emerging into their 20s.

There were years where teachers were strict on checking homework papers in high school, and so you got straight A’s, but now as the years in college dwindle down, you’re not getting 100s on chemistry tests anymore to put on the fridge at home, and it’s tough to compare yourself to your biggest critic — you.

I often look in the mirror and tell myself that I should be in better shape like I was in high school — back when I was 16 years old and doing three sports in a school year. It sounds so silly thinking it all over, doesn’t it? Yeah, I really failed at life if I can’t revert back to the way I looked when I was a child.

To be honest, I’ve always been super tough on myself — like a lot of other people I know. I have a hard time saying no to anyone, especially myself when I get an idea in my head.

It’s a goal of mine as I move on to my senior year and get ready to move on to totally unfamiliar territories. Life is tough and changes a lot. I want to learn it’s OK to not be the best at everything.

Life isn’t a race; it’ll be OK to be the one passing out water on the sidelines once in a while instead of running myself into the ground with exhaustion.