Admittedly, the past couple of weeks have been very difficult for me.

Between transitioning back to school, starting a new semester, acclimating to my new class schedule and workload, and trying to navigate new and altered friendships — it’s all been harder than usual.

While I’ve never been someone who was good at change, I’ve typically adjusted to being back to school by now.

Once the stress and anxiety associated with being in a new location wears off, I’ve always been able to establish a routine and run with it.

But unlike other semesters, I can’t quite seem to shake off the stress and anxiety yet.

Instead, it's done nothing but linger over my head and consume me for the past few weeks.

Conversations with friends, meetings for clubs and social activities — all things I’ve previously been excited about — now seem to be exhausting for me.

The things I used to look forward to only seem to drain my energy now.

Even walking to unknown places on campus while listening to a new podcast or getting food at one of my favorite restaurants hasn’t been cheering me up like usual.

In the past three weeks, I’ve slowly seen myself become someone unrecognizable.

I went from someone who used to love interacting with friends and strangers about anything and everything, to a person who now dreads small talk of any kind.

It’s scary. This isn’t me.

What I hadn’t realized was this — not wanting to interact with people — had become the routine I established and ran with.

Being alone can be oddly comforting at times. Until it’s not.

So, if this semester has felt more draining than previous ones and you’ve felt alone, know that you’re not the only one going through this.

It’s been easy for me to bury myself in these feelings and think I’m the only one going through a hard time right now.

But I’m not, and you’re not.

I’ve been so caught up in working through my own feelings and emotions that I’ve neglected people in my life who have also been struggling recently.

I know it’s hard sometimes, and even though I’ve just begun doing this, I encourage you to check in on the people in your life.

Whether that’s as small as sending them a text message or as big as grabbing a bite with them, try it.

I can guarantee a gesture of any sorts will go a long way. People in your life might just be going through something very similar to you and need help navigating it, too.

You have people in your corner who are more than willing to help you. Don’t forget that.

It’ll take some time and some checkups, but it’s going to get better — I promise.