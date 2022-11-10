I’ve never had major issues with my food.

For as long as I can remember, I was always lucky enough to have a “healthy” relationship with what was on the table. I ate what I craved and didn’t resent myself for it.

I maintained that relationship for almost 20 years.

For humans, love for food is as innate as love for puppies. Like many others, I relied on food and the instant gratification it gave me.

But nowadays, I’ve been feeling stuck on an obsessive need.

It’s an obsession that involves strictly eating a salad every day to be healthy — or at least tricking my mind into believing so.

I believe that excitement is the ingredient that drives humans to remain creative and radiant. Yet, I truly don't find excitement in eating a salad.

I don't look forward to my meal when it's made out of lettuce and tomato — as much as I wish I did.

Whenever I'm on the hunt for lunch in Redifer Commons, my eyes are immediately locked on the pizza and pasta, and I salivate thinking about that below-average Italian food.

Yet as I'm ready to get in line, I feel as if a gray cloud of shame gets in the way and forces me to look the other way.

Suddenly, I feel the need to lock eyes with lettuce and tomato and push my craving for pizza to fade away.

I won't let myself enjoy the food I truly love unless I “earn it.”

How did my joy for food become a knot I can't untie?

I've always been the first person to treat myself whenever I earn something. If I fail or do well on a test, I'd make sure to give myself some love — something that feels like a warm hug.

From watching a long movie to spending more money than expected on a meal, I do believe in earning certain things to motivate yourself to work harder.

But a feeling of guilt should not be associated with an extra slice of pizza.

For the longest time, I've proudly carried that mindset with me. I had always heard balance is the key to everything — moderation and self-control.

Yet, now I feel disappointed whenever I opt for grease instead of greens. Whenever it comes to food, it feels more black and white. Shame and guilt seem to have become anchored to a smile when I take a bite off of my first fry.

Food shouldn’t be seen as the enemy, and thinking about my next meal shouldn’t feel like a nightmare.

As I grow older, my relationships with staple things in my life are meant to change temporarily, from the way I dress to the way I talk.

I hope to once again find that balance in the food I was once so proud of.

I’m aware this journey will be hard, but acknowledging that something needs to change is the first step.

Excitement is necessary in life — whether it takes place at a Five Guys or Madison Square Garden.

As hard as it is to find balance in different aspects of life, letting yourself have a moment of happiness by eating what you crave is self-care.

Relationships with food can become just as important as the ones in real life, and meaningful relationships are the ones that aren’t easy to maintain.

Just like a meaningful friendship, food has the power to bring color to your life when it feels like it's stuck in a sepia filter.

For now, I'm looking forward to befriending food one day at a time.