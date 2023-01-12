As a child, I was most definitely a sensitive soul.

I enjoyed staying in my comfort zone and embracing the small things in life: riding home on the school bus and scribbling down chapters for a story I created, setting up the Orville Redenbacher Hot Air Popcorn Popper for a family movie, doodling in the margins of the church programs passed out each Sunday.

I was comfortable with where I was in life. Although I had great goals for my future, I never realized all of the changes — all of the ups and downs — I’d need to experience to achieve those goals.

I navigated life with the notion that I could reach all of my ambitions by staying in the comfort zone my childhood created.

Then, I started to grow up.

I switched schools going into fourth grade, which sent me into a spiral of emotions I had never experienced.

Leading up to this new transition, I sat on my couch with an anxiety-produced stomach flu — gulping blue Gatorade and crunching crackers to ease my nerves.

While I was slightly rattled entering this new period of my life, I quickly found a new comfort zone. My school had small class sizes, so I essentially grew up alongside roughly the same 40 peers — experiencing middle and high school alongside them.

It felt like by the time I had found comfort in my school, I was crossing the stage to accept my diploma.

Anticipating college, I knew it would be a big transition, but the reality of it didn’t hit until I was hastily shoving my entire closet into a suitcase the night prior to move-in.

When I arrived at college, I felt as if I was dropped into a completely new sector of the multiverse.

I was leveling up to “Olivia 2.0,” unlocking the new “flustered” attribute.

My freshman year of college was definitely the craziest year of my life — the “gray area” between comfort zones. I had never experienced so much change back to back each day.

I was thrown new obstacles, new challenges, new relationships.

I felt as if I was tripping over myself and racing to a finish line I couldn’t even see — searching for any comfort zone I could cling to.

Attempting to distract myself from the overstimulating nature of freshman year, I grounded myself with the small things.

I took long walks outside while listening to ‘70s playlists, made popcorn and watched “Little Women” at least once every two weeks, and I picked up a copy of The Daily Collegian to read.

I discovered unlikely places. I got together with new people to watch movies. I joined The Daily Collegian.

I have always tried to keep the mindset that everything happens for a reason, and while I did struggle to believe that philosophy most of my freshman year, I can now say that I wouldn’t take back any aspect of that year.

I now understand that I needed to be thrown out of my comfort zone to become who I am today.

I know there will be many more changes in my life and that I will never be in the same comfort zone, but I am content with that.

Change can be scary. In fact, I still get butterflies in my stomach before starting a new semester.

As humans, we are prone to experiencing a variety of changes throughout our lives — some may leave us stunned and confused, and some may feel exhilarating.

As you go through life, I encourage you to befriend change.

By embracing life changes, we can gain new skills, passions and knowledge that we may have not discovered otherwise.