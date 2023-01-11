Like most students, the final days of last semester were spent saying goodbye to friends. For me, there was a little extra emotion in those farewells because I’m studying in Madrid this spring.

During those goodbyes, two friends gave me parting gifts, and interestingly, they gave me the same thing: a journal.

I’ve always been an avid journaler. In high school, I’d make time to journal every day. It was a beautiful routine of reviewing my day in its entirety.

There was never a bad day without some brief flashes of good. Something seemingly catastrophic could weigh me down all day, but when it came time to journal, that one bad moment would be resigned to the peace of perspective.

The benefits of daily journaling are no secret. It adds an emphasis on introspection and putting to words the thoughts and emotions we seldom put to breath. It’s the perfect friend to vent to, confide in.

But any consistent journaler knows there’s an even greater gift if you’ve remained dedicated to the practice — a portrait of self.

My journals are a written history of my life. Moments and thoughts that have fallen from my recollection are etched timelessly into the page.

However, looking through that history isn’t always a pleasant experience. As you’d expect, it can be wildly cringeworthy.

My journals are full of overreactions and misconceptions. They highlight horrible mistakes and prideful triumphs.

Life in my journals is constantly depicted as the best of times and the worst of times. There are mountain tops and valley floors everywhere you look.

Flipping through page after page of scribbles, I can see the boy I was, slowly forming into the man I am (or perhaps just the boy I am).

From journal to journal, from page to page even, I’m not the person I was before. That’s the true gift of the journal: It’s a reminder that we’re growing.

Every new year, we all have the desire to grow. We all want to be a better version of ourselves.

“New year, new me.”

So often on our quest of self-betterment, we become discouraged by our shortcomings and our momentary failures.

By looking at the mountaintop of our idealized selves, we start to feel like we’re regressing instead of progressing.

Slow progress rarely feels like it in the moment, yet progress is happening all the same.

Whether I knew it or not, I was growing and changing constantly throughout my journals. I was becoming a new me regardless of if I felt it in the moment.

As I prepare to embark on my semester in Spain, I’ve begun to wonder if I’ve grown complacent with myself.

In the last year, I haven’t journaled nearly as much as I used to. The dates from page to page have grown further apart. They go from every other day, to maybe every week, to every other week, and sometimes once a month.

Strangely, the progress isn’t as evident.

The words become less interrogative and much more accepting. They’re barely scratching the surface. It’s clear that I’ve become comfortable with where I am and who I am.

When one of my friends handed me their gift before I left for winter break, she said: “Write everything down while you’re in Spain.

“You’ll be a different person by the time you get back.”

At first, I felt a deep pain in my pride when she said that. My ego began to ask itself: Why would I want to become someone different? Aren’t I a pretty great guy now? I’m already super adventurous, how am I going to become more adventurous?

Out loud, I very snidely and condescendingly responded to my friend: “Yeah, maybe.”

But when the dust of my hubris settled, I realized there’s nothing better than becoming someone new. After my semester abroad, there’s nothing that I want more than to become a new and better man in a profound sense.

My journals and the entire history of me has proven that becoming, changing and growing is one of the few things worth doing at all. While I’ve grown stagnant in a rut of the mundane, my heart has grown comfortable not facing the challenge of valley floors and elation of mountaintop moments.

I yearn for a life of the best of times and the worst of times, not just a consistent emotional plateau nor a flatline heartbeat.

It would be an incredible blessing to return to the United States this summer with a journal full of epiphanies and revelations, an increase in wisdom and maturity. There would be no greater shame than to arrive in the old world with a prideful and closed heart and return without being transformed in some way.

After peeking into my old journals, the act of journaling looks like recording, hoarding or saving remnants of our old selves, who we once were.

In reality, journaling daily is shedding the scales of who we were into a book, leaving behind the mind of our former selves in the past. We do this to reveal who we’re becoming in the light of every day to come.

As I prepare to spend the next few months in a world vastly removed from my own, the first thing I’ll pack is my journal and, the next, a good pen.

I have a litany of goals for my time in Europe. There are so many countries I want to visit, so many places I want to see and so many things I want to experience.

But my most important goal is to have humility to grow, openness to internal change and desire to become anew.

In other words, my goal is to journal every day while I’m abroad, and hopefully by the end, I’ll be a new and better man in whatever way that may be.