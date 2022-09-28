Editor’s Note: The following is an objective ranking that is not able to be contested. All disagreements can be kept to yourself.

There is only one thing the average college student needs in order to survive. Ramen.

When everything else fails, ramen is there — a constant friend and companion.

We all know ramen is the best food ever invented, but what is the best ramen? Here’s my review of the various flavors of ramen.

Chicken flavor

Ol’ reliable, chicken is the OG flavor of ramen.

It’s nothing special, but it hits the spot and satisfies.

Two thumbs up.

Beef flavor

Beef isn’t bad by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s no one’s favorite ramen.

We all kind of sigh when it’s the only flavor left on the shelf.

Three out of five stars.

Soy sauce

Soy sauce flavor sucks. If I wanted to eat noodles with the blandest soy sauce to ever exist, I would have made that.

But I didn’t. I wanted ramen. Honestly this being called ramen is an insult to ramen.

Negative 3.5 out of 7.777778 stars.

Shrimp flavor

Now we have arrived at perfection.

One of the greatest foods that humanity has ever experienced, there are Michelin approved fine dining restaurants in Paris that wish they could serve a soup even close to the shrimp-flavored ramen.

100 out of 10 thumbs up.

Pork flavor

I’ve never had pork flavor, but I’m assuming it’s good because it’s ramen.

Four out five Tripadvisor owls.

Hot and spicy beef flavor

I’m not crying because of the heat, it’s because of the goodness.

Push through pain, it’s worth it.

Eight out of 10 scovilles.

Teriyaki chicken yakisoba

Now this is what class, sophistication and culture is.

This is the caviar of ramen but with no fish eggs. It is a nectar fit for kings.

Three thumbs up and one sideways.

Cheddar cheese

An abomination, this sick mockery, this vulgar joke is not fit to be considered ramen.

We are eating ramen, not mac and cheese.

Zero stars.

In conclusion, French existential and whiny chainsmoker Albert Camus once said, “Beauty is unbearable, drives us to despair, offering us for a minute the glimpse of an eternity that we should like to stretch out over the whole of time.”

Very few things of true beauty have the composition and characteristics to be stretched across “the whole of time.” Perhaps just a summer’s setting sun, the resonant melody of sonnet and ramen noodles.