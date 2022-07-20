I will admit — I’m one of the students who went back to State College this past weekend while Arts Fest was the last thing on my mind.

It was a tough decision for me on whether I should even go.

I live at the beach, five hours from State College, and get paid great money for my job. It’s kind of hard for me to take off. With gas prices these days, I really had to consider my options.

However, I haven’t been in State College since December, when I couldn’t walk out of my dorm without bundling up in three layers. And I really did miss it.

So, my friend Grace in Philadelphia and I decided we were going to make a road trip up.

I’ve been once before, when I was a summer session student my freshman year. Eighteen years old and surrounded by a new world of college parties, it’s safe to say I didn’t stop by to check out the art.

After this past weekend, I wish I had.

I didn’t think much about the actual festival this time around at first, either.

There were going to be loads of friends in town I hadn’t seen in forever. I was itching to hug them all and to get some food from my favorite restaurants. I needed to bid a farewell to the apartment my best friends and I cooped ourselves up in during the semesters with online classes.

We woke up on Saturday and took a walk through campus and downtown. I was reunited with my veggie pesto omelet from Sowers Harvest Café and Dunkin’ coffee — and then finally friend after friend I hadn’t seen in forever.

After hours of socializing and on our way to a bar, we decided to stop by the festival for some food.

You can call me dumb and a terrible member of the community for using the festival as a reason to reunite with my friends instead of appreciating local work and the community, but that changed fast.

The lines of food trucks gave me endless options to choose from. There was seafood, food I’ve had before and food I’ve never had. There were samples and lines that seemed much too long for me but tempting when I saw the platters people carried from the window.

I ended up getting a Brazilian burrito that came with the most delicious, thick fries. My friends got Greek food, which I gladly took bites out of, and I considered dipping into my wallet to get those, too.

I was shocked to see the art not only being sold but painted on the street as well. Beautiful, brilliant and bright.

The music from a band made me feel like this wasn’t real life — it wasn’t the place where I’ve moped while walking home after bombing an exam or knowing I had to get up for an 8 a.m. in wet snow.

The next day, right before getting back on the road, I grabbed a snow cone for Grace and myself to share. It was a long day of moving out of our apartment, which ended in tears.

And it was the perfect thing, met with kind smiles to bid me farewell, until next year when I will most definitely spend much more time at Arts Fest.