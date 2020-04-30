One of my 10th grade teachers used to say that stories were the “soul of humanity.”

I didn’t think much of it until the spring of my junior year of college, when I became the assistant sports editor at The Daily Collegian.

Every Sunday afternoon, the board of editors has a meeting to plan the week which usually begins with going around the room and telling stories about the often debaucherous weekends we all had. When my story involved something especially stupid, Kelly Powers, the Collegian’s former editor-in-chief and current reporter at The Daily Times in Delmarva, used to respond, “At least it made for a good story.”

It became a running joke between us because I often did stupid things. But after a while I realized it wasn’t actually that much of a joke. Something clicked, and I understood what my teacher meant when he told us that stories were the soul of humanity. Our life revolves around making, telling and listening to stories.

Over the past four years, The Daily Collegian has given me the opportunity to do all of those. I joined because I had dreamed of being a sports writer since I was in middle school, and working at one of the premier student-run news outlets in the world seemed like the best way to work toward that dream.

But the Collegian made me realize that while yes, I do love sports, I love stories more.

My friends always ask me how cool it is to have covered certain games and had access to cool events. And don’t get me wrong, it’s not lost on me how many incredible experiences sports journalism has given me. Not many people have talked to future NFL and NBA players and Olympians or seen the Big House, and fewer still have followed Trace McSorley as he made his final lap around Beaver Stadium. For those experiences and the countless others, I am profoundly grateful.

But my favorite part of being a reporter isn’t covering the big game or getting the “inside scoop” on matchups (to my friends who asked for betting advice, I’m sorry that I likely lost you more than I won you). It’s listening to the stories that the people — yes, people, who just so happen to be incredibly talented athletes and coaches — tell me.

It’s talking to a fencing coach who left his Olympic dreams to escape communist Poland and build a better life for his family. It’s learning about what the tattoo on a basketball player’s chest truly represents and how it drives him in the sport he loves. It’s about the soccer coach who had to play on her high school’s boys team and has since built one of college soccer’s most successful programs while empowering women and girls every day.

And, on rare but meaningful occasions, it’s me getting to tell my own stories, like how the Eagles’ Superbowl win was about more than my favorite team being crowned the best in the NFL.

So while I am going to miss having the best seat in the house for primetime games and traveling around Big Ten country with my friends, what I’ll miss even more is hearing, making and telling the stories the Collegian has enabled me to.

I would be remiss if I didn’t thank my many colleagues at the Collegian who became some of my best friends. I’ve spent hours driving all over the country with the wonderfully talented Tyler King, Caleb Wilfinger and Caitlin Lee, who will go on to terrific careers in this industry. And to many others who I never shared a beat with, thank you for laughing with me and telling me your stories — and of course, listening to mine.

To my many friends who have made my four years at Penn State so unforgettable and have taken an interest in my time as a writer at the Collegian, I am dearly appreciative. To Connor, my best friend and roommate of four years, with whom I’ve made more stories than anyone, your encouragement has meant more than you’ll know.

And of course, to my family — and framily — most of all Mom and Dad, your unwavering belief in me and desire for me to succeed in a challenging industry was never lost on me.

For the time being, I’m going to put the journalism thing on hold. But I won’t ever stop telling stories, even if it’s the same one I’ve told my friends a thousand times.

Those stories are the soul of humanity.