I didn’t get to spend my whole time at Penn State at University Park, but I will graduate knowing I’ve made every second count.

I started my Penn State career in Hazleton. There were hardly any extracurriculars or clubs to join. When I came to University Park as a junior, I knew I needed to make the most of my last two years.

After a semester of taking overwhelmingly challenging courses, I decided to change my major from education to photojournalism in the fall of my junior year — even though I had only considered photography as a hobby.

One of my friends suggested I joined the Collegian, and that has made all the difference.

In a matter of 18 months, I went from having little-to-no experience in photography to taking pictures at the Little League World Series. I traveled to Texas for a college football bowl game, covered a national college wrestling championship tournament and took photos at a multitude of other events.

I owe it all to the Collegian.

Without the opportunities that the Collegian has offered me, I don’t think I would have a resume or portfolio even close to what I have today. Aside from this, one of the greatest blessings the Collegian has given me is the memories I now have captured through my camera.

I know I’ll look back on these photos for years to come, and for that, I not only thank the Collegian, but also Penn State.