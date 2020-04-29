I remember the day I packed up my bags and moved to the U.S. like it was yesterday, despite it being four years ago.

It was a landmark in my life — I went from living in Hong Kong as a kid who did not bother to study for the last three years of high school to realizing two crucial things:

1. I am all on my own now and no one will give me anything for free.

2. I’ve basically gotten a clean slate in life, and I’m dumb if I don’t take advantage of it.

Flash forward to four years later, and I am in a position that I never could have imagined myself in — I have achieved most of the things I set out to do within a comparatively limited timeframe.

I wish I had more time, but my experiences, both at Altoona and State College, made me who I am now.

Honestly, I consider myself rather lucky. I did not have the hardest transition in life, having parents who aren’t particularly hung up on what I would do as I grow into my own through my teenage years. I also knew that I wanted to go abroad for college since ninth grade, I had time to mentally prepare myself as well.

After two years of a whole lot of gen eds at Penn State Altoona, I decided to stay on course with my intention to pursue a degree in journalism, and I was rewarded with experiences and memories I will always have with me.

I would not be here without my parents and my family. As much as I’ve enjoyed it, attending Penn State was not the easiest journey for me, and I’m sure it’s not easy to let the only son in the family drift away across the planet. Thank you for all your support and understanding, and know that this experience was well worth it.

I also have to thank my friends who basically became my family at Altoona — they were my anchor when I was at my weakest and most restless. Getting involved and getting to know people in athletics and even education really helped me set myself up in a place that looks nothing like my home 8000 miles away

A very special shout-out to Coach McGreal, who took me into the basketball program as I was starting out in Altoona. I can’t stress enough how important you were in finding my footing, while also having you as a local parental figure to look to.

Penn State has changed me monumentally. It’s given me a direction, reinforced me with experience and great people, and most importantly, turned me into a better person.

Thank you to my Penn State Sports Night people. You guys are the first group of people I really got to know at State College, and we have been working toward the same goals ever since. Nothing will ever be all smooth sailing, but we’ve had plenty of fun moments with each other.

Thank you, of course, to The Daily Collegian staff for giving me the opportunity to cover sports here at a premier athletic program — something I set out to do even before I was accepted to Penn State. I wish I had spent all four years with you guys, especially with the sports staff. Thanks for all the laughs and fun times in the office.

Sports editors (Jake, DJ, Tyler, Lingerman, Shane, Ben and Dave), thanks for having trust in me to somewhat let me do my own thing in “tenni” and women’s soccer. I apologize for writing sidebars that are too soccer-y or bombarding you guys with random feature/nerdy sports ideas.

I only got to have a beat partner for a semester, but man was that a special experience getting to live my dream in covering women’s soccer. Thank you Madeline for being my soccer person. I wouldn’t want to cover women’s soccer with anyone else.

To my PSN News people, it’s been great being part of this growing production, and I really appreciate you guys for taking me in after one semester.

To my CCR peeps, I’m so bummed that we only got seven weeks together, but we made them count.

Uncertainty looms for all college graduates with the coronavirus still running around and disrupting life. I understand the biggest problem is the lives on the line, among other serious issues, but I can’t help but feel deprived of my final experience as a college student.

I hope one day when everything clears up, we, as 2020 graduates, will have a chance to come back, reconvene and do our bar crawls, send-offs, grad pics and eurostep past President Barron with my Js on.

The coronavirus has also thrown a wrench into my life as well. I had plans to go to my best friend’s wedding in Australia, but that’s not a possibility anymore. I was planning to attend a concert in late July, but that got bumped to 2021, and I’m not even sure if I will still be in the country.

More importantly, international students like me are always working against the clock trying to secure a job in the United States, with us only having around 150 days of grace period plus unemployment under optional practical training after graduation.

Getting to do practical work in journalism over the last two years of my college career has done nothing but cement my love and passion for the industry. I want to be the one with the honor of telling stories.

Now with everything hanging in the balance, especially in the job market, I honestly don’t know how my future will play out (not like I was that confident before all this).

However, there is one thing no one can take away from me — the best four years of my life here in Central Pa., where I made friends for life and got to do what I love.

I will take this time with me wherever I go.