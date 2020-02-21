Mike Bloomberg better hope for his sake that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas after his debate performance on Wednesday night.

The billionaire former mayor of New York City made his debate debut and quickly showed that he doesn't belong on the stage and might in fact have been better off entering the Republican primary.

Bloomberg didn't appear on the ballot in Iowa or New Hampshire and thus has no delegates to show for the first two contests, but he's already making his presence known.

Per Forbes, Bloomberg's net worth is $65 billion, making him among the 10 richest people in the world. Sixty-five billion dollars is an astronomical amount of money — he could give away $64 billion and still be a billionaire and still be insanely well off financially.

So it shouldn't be surprising that Bloomberg has spent $223 million combined thus far on internet and television ads, bombarding every possible airwave with an ad touting his commitments to things like fighting climate change and advancing gun safety efforts.

But Bloomberg has a problematic past that can't be forgotten.

When Bloombgerg was mayor, he championed stop-and-frisk as policy for the New York Police Department, and it was such an issue and seen as such a civil rights violation that a court had to step in and stop the practice.

Bloomberg was vehemently against this decision to stop the practice, and his later apologies for implementing the policy have been tepid at best since entering the race.

He faced continued scrutiny over his support for the policy (among others) on Wednesday night, with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren routinely hammering him on stop-and-frisk, redlining and the presence of non-disclosure agreements pertaining to sexual harassment allegations against Bloomberg.

For his part, Bloomberg was put on the defensive early and often during the debate, and he largely did a bad job defending his record.

He often came off as stand-offish, condescending and just generally unprepared.

For instance, on the issue of a wealth tax, a key proposal of Senator Warren's campaign and one which would affect Bloomberg, he referred to her as "the Senator next to me" and couldn't seem to be bothered to show her respect or deference.

He also snidely attacked Senator Bernie Sanders, complaining about how Sanders, as the nation's seemingly pre-eminent socialist, owns three houses and is a millionaire.

The fact of the matter is Sanders makes a salary of $176,000 a year and wrote a book that netted Sanders a considerable amount of money.

But for Bloomberg to imply that somehow Sanders is contributing to the vast problem of income inequality and is somehow being a hypocrite is funny to me.

Yes, Sanders has a lot of money and is privileged, but he's allowed to take a salary from honest work and representing the interest of working people and the marginalized — Bloomberg can’t say the same.

Bloomberg has provided thousands of people with secure, well-paying jobs, but it's his past transgressions, his seeming sense of being entitled to votes and the arrogance he has because he has gobs of money and knows better than his other Democratic counterparts that make him a hypocrite.

Bloomberg has surged in some polls and faltered in others, but it's his debate performance that will really determine his viability going forward.

If his first debate is any indication though, Mayor Bloomberg may have just wasted hundreds of millions of dollars on a vanity exercise.