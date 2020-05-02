Thinking about my senior column has always brought on pressure — good pressure, but pressure. It’s the final mark that you have the privilege of leaving at the Collegian, and you only get one shot at it.

As someone who is maybe a little too much of a perfectionist at times, I’ve been trying to think about how I might want this column to unfold since my freshman year.

Yet, somehow, I blinked and it’s three years later — the night before my column is due. And while I have a million meaningful ideas, I still can’t think of one “perfect” message.

Bear with me as I try to capture some of my most transformative moments at Penn State into a few hundred words.

My college experience, like any good one, was far from perfect. But, God, it was still so lovely and exactly what I needed. I’m teary-eyed writing this, but I swear I’m only looking back on the past four years with the fullest heart and the warmest smile that only Elena Rose could have.

College may get terribly messy at points. Try your best to embrace that and, at the very least, learn from it.

My senior year was a wild, Messyyyy (yes, with a capital “m” and four "y"s) ride for a million reasons. After coming off of my junior year — probably my most fun and “successful” year of college — I had incredibly high hopes for what my final year could hold. Practically everything felt like it was on the up-and-up in my life.

And then one day, all of a sudden, it kind of wasn’t anymore.

I hit some of my hardest days as editor-in-chief. I was struggling to keep up with classes, begging my professors to bump up some of my grades. I wasn’t really sleeping or eating much. My mental health was plummeting and I was losing weight. I lost some seemingly “real” friends and relationships I thought I’d have for years.

I swear I was giving it my all, yet I still felt like I was letting everyone down. And that sucks.

I’m very good at cultivating a version of myself I want people to see, and I feared that image was cracking — that people could see me in the excruciatingly vulnerable ways I desperately didn’t want them to.

As far as that perfectionist side of me was concerned, I was failing. And I sobbed to my roommates pretty much every day for months.

It felt like the universe just wanted to kick me a million times over when I was clearly already down (and dangerously sick of life).

But somehow, I still managed to remind myself that I would come out of this funk — whenever the hell it would finally end — wiser and stronger, even when things felt terrifying and hopeless. I will always be proud of myself for that tenacity.

Sometimes, I needed to just spend a night laughing instead of crying about how much of a train wreck everything felt, because I’d rather laugh with my best friends than spend another night sobbing until I passed out.

Though I eventually managed to find that deep, genuine happiness again in the end, it still feels almost wrong — like an error occurred — that my Penn State experience is coming to a close in such an incongruent way.

But then again, almost nothing in life ends perfectly, wrapped up in a neat little bow like we want it to. And that’s okay. How we learn and get back up again is the most important part — and I couldn’t feel more grateful to carry those lessons with me as I venture into adulthood.

As Editor-in-Chief Elena and “just Elena” Elena, I often find myself drawn to one particular Maya Angelou quote: “People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel.”

So, I’d like to thank some people for what they’ve taught me and the ways they’ve made me feel.

To Brynn, Bryel and Julie:

I don’t even know where to begin. Thank you for being the most loveable roommates, my ~soul sisters~ and for always seeing the absolute best in me, at my highest highs and lowest lows. Nothing bad can touch me when I’m so loved and protected by these three. I cannot wait to keep growing together and loving each other for 8 million more years, even when we’re annoying 40-year-old women coming back to visit Gaff on a football weekend.

To my Lebo ride or dies: Kathleen, Jake, Jessie, Laura and Julie:

Though some parts of our lives have changed enormously over the past four years, our love and support always seems to stay the same. I am forever grateful for you five. Thank you for always being my rocks, even from hundreds of miles and states away — I can’t wait for the whole lifetime of unmatchable friendship that’s still ahead of us.

To my Savoir Faire A Cappella girls, especially Abby, Lauren, Lani and Ali:

Thank you for showing me the most beautiful, unjudging, unconditional love since day one. The memories we’ve made together singing at gigs, laughing, crying and everything in between are certainly some of my most precious at this school. I am the luckiest girl on the planet to have such meaningful friendships with you.

To my mom, dad and older sister, Julia:

Thank you for supporting me, believing in me and always encouraging me to pursue my passions. There is zero way I would have ended up at the best university in the world if it weren’t for my alumni mom and sister basically telling me I had no choice, so I genuinely cannot thank you enough for that today. Ily!!

To last year’s top three, the other ⅔ of my top three, and next year’s top 3:

You have all pushed me to be a better journalist, leader and friend, and I am forever grateful for that.

Kelly, Kara and Andy: Thank you for paving the way and always being a friend to me. Your willingness to check in on me and lend a helping hand when I needed it this year speaks volumes to who you are as people.

Dave and Tyler: Thank you for always being on your A game and making my job way easier — I’m so proud of us for finally making it to the end.

To Maddie, Lindsey and Shane: It has been so exciting to watch you guys grow into the leaders you were meant to be here. I love each of you so much, and I’m so excited to watch you guys hit your strides and flourish next year. You know I’m always one text or call away (granted, we’re assuming my phone is working in that scenario).

And to every other special creature The Daily Collegian has led me to — especially DJ, Caleb, Ben, James, Chelsea, Lingerman, Caitlin, Aabha, Brian and Sarah:

Thank you so very much for just being you. If you have walked through the door of The Daily Collegian office, I promise that you’ve impacted my life in more ways than you know.

Serving as your editor-in-chief this year has been my toughest challenge and my greatest honor. But with a group of people like this, I’d do it all over again in a heartbeat.

Elena Rose is a senior majoring in digital and print journalism, and served as the Collegian’s editor-in-chief until 6:15 a.m. yesterday. Email her at ejr5411@psu.edu and follow her on Twitter at @eljoro123.