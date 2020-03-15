Quarantined. Countries like Italy, China, parts of the United States and more in this condition that before, I only imagined was for the sick and those ailed with infectious diseases.

In a day and age where everything is circulating online all the time, I can understand how all toilet paper was bought out of grocery stores across the United States. Being fed the world’s crazy realities 24/7, people are panicking more than ever.

Mass hysteria seems to be in the human genome, a chain reaction of overreacting. It is not possible for humans to ignore their anxieties, but rational thinkers can help prevent that. Individuals online who are reassuring that (with the proper precautions) we will be fine as a society are truly a blessing in this overwhelming situation.

When looking back at past epidemics like the Swine Flu of 2009, I don’t remember it being as bad since I was in elementary school and unaware of media coverage. Living through the coronavirus as an adult is surely a different story.

Kids in my school literally played a game of tag that gave other kids the “Swine Flu.” Little did I know that this flu was dangerous, resulting in around 12,469 deaths in the United States, according to CNN[KC1] .

Despite living through another epidemic, people are still going through mass panic as the coronavirus is predicted to be worse than the Swine Flu. This isn’t helped by the fact that many people have the bad habit of believing the first source of information they read — especially when you consider so much of the world gets news from Twitter.

This “fake news” getup is so old and has been damaging to the political climate since the first 2016 Trump presidency campaign.

As a previous news reporter and current newspaper columnist, I understand those complaints about news. But to me, it is no reporters goal to fire up the public; the public does that all by themselves.

Just the other day I had a friend tell me that there have been 100,000 deaths from coronavirus. I corrected her fact, as I knew that was the number of those diagnosed with the virus. She simply read it wrong.

The spew of news media and user content online can be somewhat of a sewer. To be an educated reader, media users have to take the time to determine the most accurate sources, and of course, read them correctly.

Headlines are used to get readers’ attention, as the news industry is still a business that needs to sustain itself. But readers like to pick and choose what is correct in their eyes. This is what creates mass hysteria and empty toilet paper aisles.

Many don’t bother going to read the whole article or source. I think this is part of the reason why many ignore Trump’s unprofessionalism on Twitter and his often-contradicting statements — they simply don’t care. Users want their regurgitated news, broad statements and unsupported sources for quick information.

Despite having a president that is so against fake news, he seems to be one the least reliable sources of it. Trump tweeted “BIGGEST STOCK MARKET RISE IN HISTORY YESTERDAY!” on Mar. 14. A prime example of misleading news — the only reason there was a large rise in the stock market was because the day before was one of the worst days in stock history.

SOCIAL DISTANCING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

Our President Trump even stated that he is not afraid of getting coronavirus. I’m not sure how much he plans on defying the odds, but he is a 73-year-old man surrounded by the public at all times, he should be concerned by corona.

The public’s fear of the coronavirus is not completely bad. It should not be one of mass hysteria, but it does promote safety and reasoning.

Those who can think with reason will be following quarantine guidelines of social distancing, washing their hands several times a day and avoid touching the face — this is a reality we must face, but so long as we are smart, we can be safe.

In advice from the president, everyone should practice their “SOCIAL DISTANCING!” as he tweeted on Mar. 14.