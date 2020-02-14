What do a 858 hour walk, a 39 hour drive and a six hour flight all have in common?

They’re all ways to close the 2,574 mile gap between Penn State and Long Beach, California. Further, they’re all ways to close that same daunting gap that separates my boyfriend and I for the majority of the year.

I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what I want to say in this column. Originally, I wanted to write this as a surprise for my boyfriend. An open-Twitter-and-sigh-sweetly-about-how-cute-and-thoughtful-this-is type of surprise. But I decided against using this article as a gift in itself because I realized my boyfriend and I have different definitions of what’s “cute” and “thoughtful.”

A few weeks ago I sent my boyfriend a link to a “love language” quiz, which is supposed to tell you how you best receive and appreciate love. Some people feel loved through receiving gifts, others need words of affirmation and still others might feel most loved through acts of service. After groaning about the amount of quizzes I send him (I can’t help it that I want to know what type of ice cream we both are), he took the quiz. We discovered that we have different “love languages.” Of course, knowing him since we were high school juniors, I wasn’t surprised. But it brought me to a realization.

If we weren’t able to communicate and adapt to each other's needs of feeling loved, how would our relationship last? That’s even without factoring in the 2,574 mile gap.

Luckily, we’ve both always valued and understood the importance of communication in all aspects of our lives. If there was a point in time where I didn’t feel appreciated enough, I would communicate my feelings and my needs. Likewise, if there was a point in time where my boyfriend felt like he was experiencing something negative in our relationship, I trust that he would tell me.

Still, I was left thinking about what really makes a successful, healthy relationship. At nearly 20 years old, I’ve been in a handful of relationships and learned what works for me and what doesn’t. But I wanted to hear how to maintain a relationship from “experts.” I asked two couples that have been happily married for years — my parents and my boyfriend's parents.

The responses are predictably heartwarming, but more than anything, they excite me.

I know Valentine’s Day gets a bad rap — it’s a “corporate holiday” and it’s “obnoxious.” I can’t disagree with the “corporate holiday” bit, but it hardly matters to me because it has another meaning in my mind. Growing up through elementary school and high school, my parents always prepared a Valentine’s dinner for my family, complete with the fancy dishes and little gift bags of candy and stuffed animals. I learned to love the holiday not for the flashy drug-store decorations, but for the opportunity to truly make someone feel loved and appreciated.

Love and appreciation are certainly not limited to February 14, but the day calls for a special moment of reflection. These two sentiments are expressed heavily in the stories I received from both sets of parents, and they’re two things I try to express in every aspect of my life — specifically in my long-distance relationship.

The question I ended up asking both my and my boyfriend's parents was this: How do you maintain a healthy, loving relationship? Enjoy their (cute) answers below.

My father: “All I can tell you is to find someone that you feel just as strongly about today as the day you met them. When I get home I look forward to seeing your mom. She's as beautiful today as the day I met her. I wish I could give a better answer, but I can't. Find someone that makes you feel like that and that you feel that way about… There isn't a magic bullet. It's a feeling that you couldn't imagine living without the other person. ”

My mother: “I think relationships require common memories — made together. Time together doing fun things and ordinary things. They help form a bond. And being able to laugh together is very important. And commitment. If you say you are committed then you have to be in 100 percent.”

My boyfriend’s father: “Many times relationships are built on an idealistic view of what a person wants, and a long distance relationship is no different. In fact, it can be a direct danger. Thus, a relationship built on realistic expectations, coupled with a healthy dose of flexibility, can generally balance out the faults and overcome the faux pas. My two cents.”

My boyfriend’s mother: “My husband and I had a long distance relationship for six months. We couldn’t wait to talk to each other on the phone. Each time we talked was like an adventure/discovery. Because we didn’t see each other every day, we had a lot to talk about. I think the distance made us more appreciative of each other and we valued the times we got to spend together. Maintaining a healthy relationship requires love and respect, honesty, quickness to forgive, lots of laughter, and agreement. While you may not see eye to eye on everything, you must agree to hear each other out, get an understanding, and by God’s grace end up on the same page.”