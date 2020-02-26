For me, it begins with this:

I have an unpleasant week. I put off assignments and get no sleep. I let my room become unorganized, I eat snacks all day instead of having three healthy meals, or I become irritated with something stupid I said at a party.

Then I become upset with myself — my whole self.

I tell myself that I can start over tomorrow and that I will never again do the things that make me hate myself; I will act perfectly from here on out.

Not shockingly, I fall back into these habits within the next few weeks, and the whole process of hating myself before vowing to start over begins again.

So clearly, I am no stranger to self-improvement.

I have read self-help books, followed advice from people who inspire me and tried to improve almost every aspect of who I am. Self-improvement is a brilliant thing if you do it right, but unfortunately, I sometimes find myself taking a more negative approach.

There is a fine line between constructive criticism about what you want to improve upon and being so hard on yourself that you turn to self-hatred or other bad habits.

I do believe that every person can always improve themselves and work to become proud of themselves. There are a million ways to improve yourself or your abilities, but my favorite is through learning (which I know is broad, but hear me out).

I am currently trying to break this vicious cycle of wanting to restart whenever I do something I am not proud of. It sounds good in my head (and to my anxiety) to start fresh, but when I want to do this with literally everything I do, it’s simply not realistic.

That fine line has been crossed many times in my life, and I have learned and still am learning how to deal with it.

Crossing into the area of self-hatred, in my experience, makes me feel helpless. I set standards that are impossible, like telling myself that I will magically wake up one day, like I'm in a movie, and all of a sudden i be a whole new, better person.

Absolutely no one can change themselves overnight — you need time.

This type of criticism about myself is clearly not helpful because in the end I always feel lousy about myself.

Realizing that I often allow myself to be overly critical under the guise of “self-improvement” has been a long process, and it’s one that still lingers in my mind. My brain is automatically too hard on myself, so these negative thoughts are like second nature.

Walking that line is a tricky thing. It’s difficult to find a stable balance, and sometimes the lines can get blurred.

I realized that when it comes to self-improvement, I need to be realistic. If I get mad that I had a horrible day, I just have to accept it happened and move on.

Which, as I am writing this, is not something that sits right with me. But I know the doubtful part of my brian is being irrational and that I will not wake up tomorrow, perfect — I will have to work on things over time.

For example, if I want to set a realistic goal regarding my eating habits, I won’t put pressure on myself to eat perfectly. Removing this pressure helps me achieve that goal in the long-run.

I can focus on figuring out what is and isn’t working and take whatever steps I need to improve.

I am also a firm believer that we improve ourselves and learn something from each person we meet, form deep relationships with, or just have a conversation with.

Other people can introduce you to new ways of thinking, new perspectives on a range of topics, new music, new movies, new culture, new interests, and generally a new perspective.

I know that even if I meet someone once and never talk to them again I will take something new with me, good or bad (either way you learn and grow).

In this way, we are improving all of the time, whether we know it or not. I believe this is a blessing.

This is one of my favorite aspects of self-improvement,and a real reason why I chose to study abroad. To meet people from some of my favorite countries/cities in Europe and to just learn all about their culture and that person. This is something that being in my comfort zone at Penn State cannot offer (no offense to Penn State, I love our university).

Everyone has different things that they want to improve about themselves, and really, it is a cycle that will never end. That sounds scary, but I actually think it’s comforting to know that I will be able to learn until I die (sorry to get so dark).

I am aware that I can easily slip back into self-hatred if I am not careful about staying balanced and level-headed. Everyone faces their own struggles and has their own relationship with their inner self, but this is my story with finding that ever so difficult balance that I am learning to find.

“We will be a fine line, we’ll be alright.” -Harry Styles