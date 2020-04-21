I am not a gardener by any means. I have dug a hole à la Stanley Yelnats for my mom's garden, but that is really the extent of it.

But in these weird times of self-isolation, the mind starts to wander. Does life have meaning? What am I going to eat for breakfast? Why do dogs sleep all day?

My mind, though, wandered into a more eco-friendly space. A compost bin.

My mom has always told me that my old Italian grandfather (whom I never met) used to toss food scraps into his garden along with eggshells and cow manure. Weeks later, my grandfather would plant fruits and vegetables on the same spot where the compost was. The result was often large and bountiful fruits and vegetables.

So, after much contemplation, I have decided to create my own compost bin in my backyard using food scraps from my kitchen.

Though creating a compost bin obviously benefits nature, I have also noticed I am eating healthier. Since I want to fill my compost bin, I find myself eating more fruits, vegetables, eggs and other compostable foods.

This healthier eating is certainly apt for quarantine as everyone is stuck inside and often bored or hungry. If you are going to open the fridge at midnight, reach for the berries and not the pudding.

It has only been two days since I created my compost bin, but I am eager to see the results. Though I will have graduated from Penn State by the time the soil is fertile, I plan to give most of the soil to my mom.

I hope to grow some fresh herbs like basil, cilantro and mint. Anyway, I encourage all six people reading this article to try to eat healthier and use less plastic if you can.