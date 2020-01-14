In the world's current sociopolitical climate, people often make knee-jerk reactions to breaking news, especially on social media. Tweets, posts and articles are rapidly sent out into the world sometimes before all the facts are revealed.

Twitter has become notorious over the years for being a safe-haven for celebrities tweeting their (often left-leaning) opinions for their followers and the world to see.

On Jan. 3, American drones killed Qassem Soleimani by the Baghdad Airport in Iraq at Donald Trump’s direction. Soleimani was a Major General in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and was the second most powerful person in Iran behind Ayatollah Khamenei.

I will admit when I first heard the news of Soleimani's killing, I was perplexed, as I had never heard of his name before. A brief history on Soleimani reveals his past and the influence he has had on the Middle East region. It is noteworthy to state that the U.S. recognizes the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force as a terrorist organization. The Pentagon also stated that Soleimani and his forces were “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more.”

Soleimani has also been credited with spreading Iran’s political and military influence throughout Iraq and Syria.

Jim Phillips, a Middle East analyst for the Heritage Foundation, has stated that Soleimani is relatively unknown outside of the region. Soleimani essentially served as a mediator between Iran and Iraq.

Of course, a quick Google search could give you a blip about Soleimani, and then you could make your own informed opinion. The responsible media consumer does their own thorough research instead of taking what Twitter reports at face value. This practice, however, was not exerted by Hollywood director Michael Moore.

Hello fellow Americans. Do you know this man? Did you know he was your enemy? What? Never heard of him? By the end of today you will be trained to hate him. You will be glad Trump had him assassinated. You will do as you are told. Get ready to send your sons &daughters off 2 war pic.twitter.com/8CprNDMgTf — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 3, 2020

Okay. There are a few things to dissect in this tweet. First, no one is going to train people to hate Soleimani. Even if President Trump decided to get on national television and attempt to hypnotize the entire nation into hating Soleimani, guess what? You could turn the TV off.

Secondly, the notion of Soleimani being "assassinated" is a tricky notion. If you believe we are at war with Iranian forces, then this was simply a "targeted killing." However, if you do not believe we are at war with Iran in any capacity, then you'd be more likely to call this an assassination.

It is also worthy to note, though, Iranian-backed militia with ties to Iran's Quds Forces bombed a U.S. military base in northeastern Iraq in December. The attack killed one American contractor and wounded four U.S. service members. The Qud Forces were led by Soleimani at the time. The U.S. then responded two days later and killed at least two dozen militia fighters .

Another Hollywood "star" to comment on the murder of Soleimani was actress Rose McGowan.

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Yes, you read that right. McGowan sided with a potential terrorist and apologized to Iran. The only wise thing she says in the tweet, albeit probably by accident, is that we want peace. I do not want war. I would argue millions of Americans do not want more wars. We have been in a fruitless conflict in the Middle East for over 15 years with not much to show for it.

The U.S. also has to blame itself for at least some issues in the region, though. America overthrew several regimes in the Middle East including two Iranian regimes in just 30 years.

Nonetheless, it is absurd to defend a person at the helm of a terrorist organization.

With all this said, I still understand why some may be hesitant to celebrate the death of Soleimani, although many Iranians have already taken to the streets in celebration.

Some extraordinary videos coming out of Iran today, such as this shot of a protestor tearing down the martyr's poster of Qassem Soleimani. Just a few weeks ago, the regime murdered hundreds in a nationwide crackdown. pic.twitter.com/If0Qraw8bz — Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) January 12, 2020

The Regime in Iran painted the US flag on steps and stairs, yet you see Iranians risking their safety to avoid stepping on it. pic.twitter.com/xo6iqSUC8T — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) January 13, 2020

Further, American citizens who lived through the Iraqi War have been quick to point out how eerily similar the “imminent danger” that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in justification to the bombing of Soleimani sounds to President George W. Bush's claim of "weapons of mass destruction."

In the end, there were no such weapons, but the damage was done. Only time will tell if the killing of Soleimani was truly an effective move by the United States. Until then, it is best to reserve judgement until all information is available.