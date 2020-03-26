Casualties of the coronavirus go beyond the infected.

President Trump views himself as “a wartime president,” and many world leaders have said their countries are taking wartime footings. As with all wars, the suffering from this one is not restricted to the soldiers. Along with patients, the virus affects the economy, the average household, healthcare workers and first responders who are on the front line.

There have now been nearly half a million cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with over 20,000 deaths.

Countries are on lockdown.

Diagnostic tests are limited in availability.

Ventilators are in extremely short supply in the U.S., as are masks and other personal protective equipment.

In addition to creating these problems, COVID-19 is exacerbating systemic flaws that have always been around. Problems facing the homeless, the impoverished, rural populations, small businesses and the average person are emphasized as income is denied en masse and internet access is more of a necessity than ever. The supports in place are not reliable in typical circumstances, let alone during a pandemic.

A family member of mine closed his barber shop for this reason. His shop is one of many small businesses that just cannot survive without income for a month or longer. A Goldman Sachs survey of 1,500 small businesses found that half of them say they cannot afford to stay open between now and three months from now.

Penn State will be paying its faculty and student employees while its campuses are closed. Many jobs though, are not paying their temporarily unemployed workers. Not all jobs can be worked from home either, leaving unpaid unemployment the only option for many people. The jobs that are currently in high demand are those that put their employees most at risk of exposure, such as at grocery store workers.

Reliable internet is more of a necessity than a luxury today, and it is even more so with education moving online due to school and college closures. My home is in a rural area that is not in-network for internet providers. My internet has a data limit that is quickly reached when I join live video lectures, so I have to ration my usage. I know that I’m lucky and that a lot of rural households have nothing.

I would like there to be a government-issued internet that is free to use and available nationwide that people can fall back on, but I know that’s unlikely. Individual internet providers offering free high-speed internet amid the pandemic is as good as it will get, but that is only helpful to the people whose homes are within their coverage.

These are just a few examples of shortcomings in response to the coronavirus. There is also the need for apartment complexes and landlords to freeze rent and mortgage payments, a pressing need for more shelters for the homeless and for victims of domestic violence and more.

There are too many areas that have insufficient supports in place for me to cover everything and propose solutions all in a single column.

But these problems that are exaggerated during this pandemic are worth reflecting on at governmental levels.