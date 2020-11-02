As I boarded my flight in Dallas on Dec. 29 last year, I was excited for the future.

I just finished my first season covering Penn State football. I learned a lot, made a lot of memories and ultimately had experiences I’ll never forget — of course this was capped off by a trip to AT&T Stadium (damn the jumbotron is big).

But in the back of my head as I was on the short flight back to Baltimore, I knew my journey covering Penn State was far from over.

I knew next fall, my senior year, I would be back on the beat and get to experience the busiest, action-packed fall all over again.

But now months later, the world has changed, and after Week 2 of the college football season, I have covered my last game in Beaver Stadium as a student.

Saturday was my 11th time in the press box at Beaver Stadium for a game, and it truly was like nothing I’ve ever experienced.

So what was it like being one of a few thousand people in the 100,000-plus seat stadium, for the biggest game of year?

To put it simply — weird.

My day started like any other covering the team. I woke up around 10 a.m., drank coffee, watched College GameDay as it was on location in Beaver Stadium, and then watched football until it was time to leave for the stadium.

Mid-way through my watching of Boston College dominating Clemson (it didn’t age well) I got an email from Penn State with a short health questionnaire to complete before entering the stadium.

With me experiencing no symptoms of the coronavirus (I actually tested negative on Friday, thanks for the random test Penn State) and not being around anyone positive in the last 14 days, I was given a QR code to show at the media entrance.

Fast-forward to 5 p.m., I left my apartment and made the 1.9 mile walk to Beaver Stadium, admiring the activities occurring in downtown State College on my way.

As I walked up to the stadium, I reached the corner of Curtin Road and University Drive, and the first onset of weirdness occurred.

It was empty.

The parking lot adjacent to the stadium — empty. The sidewalks — empty.

The only sight was Beaver Stadium bathed in a warm, golden hour sun.

Then, I cut across the parking lot, this time not having to avoid any tailgaters or kids throwing footballs — I made some athletic moves last year to avoid intoxicated fans — I made it to the media entrance.

With my mask on, I stood in the social distanced line and waited to be given admission.

As I approached the front of the line, my temperature was checked three times — once on the forehead, once behind my right ear and once on my right wrist.

I didn’t see what my temperature was, but I assume I passed because I was let in.

I picked up my credential, headed to the elevator and made the familiar ride up to my seat in the press box.

Upon arriving on the third floor, I checked the seating chart and went to my new seat, as the social distanced press box had everyone in new places. The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder stole my old seat, and considering she was my professor my sophomore year, I guess that’s okay.

Anyway, I sat down, admired the amount of space I was given, the entire container of disinfecting wipes at my seat and my boxed meal.

Now before I get into the boxed meal, you have to understand my love of food and the greatness of the Beaver Stadium press food.

In normal times, it’s a full buffet, with a main course, vegetables, some kind of sandwich and dessert — lots of dessert.

Then, the meal switches at halftime.

Yes, I know, we are blessed.

So I came into this boxed meal with low expectations — I was just happy Penn State found a way to give us food in a safe manner.

I opened the box and it was a ham sandwich, chips, macaroni salad, an apple and a famous Beaver Stadium cookie.

I ate the meal at halftime and was not disappointed.

But as far as the game is concerned, it was weird and never got un-weird (is that a word, hey it’s my column, I’m saying it’s a word).

During warm-ups, Penn State played all the same music and had all the same rituals, just with an empty stadium.

The noise that is pumped into the stadium is super quiet. I really couldn’t hear it at all, especially during the game.

It’s hard to describe in words what it felt like because I’ve truly never experienced anything like it.

Overall, once the game got going, I didn’t really think about the stands being empty, I locked in and focused on my work — except for a few moments.

When Jahan Dotson made that insane catch, the press box would’ve been shaking — and I mean shaking. This is something that is thrilling, yet terrifying about every White Out game.

So while it was weird covering a game in an empty stadium, nothing really changed for me.

The postgame press conferences were on Zoom like they’ve been all season long, and my staff and I were able to do everything like normal.

So while weird, it felt strangely normal being in Beaver Stadium.

That being said, my time covering games in Beaver Stadium as a student (and possibly ever) is done.

This is not how I imagined my senior year covering the team would go, but overall as I left the stadium, well past midnight, with my mask on, I was just appreciative of the opportunity to be in the stadium and do something I truly love one last time