Before one enters college, it is almost certain that they have seen movies or TV shows that depict shoddy college housing. This includes broken showers, missing windows and sticky floors.

Though these depictions of college housing are often exaggerated, there is certainly some truth to those "myths." These houses and apartments are lackluster and probably a safety hazard, but college is a time to live in suboptimal housing.

As more things break down in your residence, you learn to laugh. For instance, in my apartment we had a mouse toying me and my roommates for about two weeks before disappearing. Just a few weeks ago, our washer and dryer started smoking. Then, our dishwasher machine no longer shut. These issues, so long as they are not life threatening, becoming ongoing jokes you will remember forever.

Take my friend's house downtown as another prime example. The house looks okay from the outside, but that is where the compliments start. When you go to open the door you may realize you can't – because the doorknob has fallen off.

Once you reach inside you will notice a lack of lighting. That is because the light in the ceiling does not work and the living room is lit by Christmas lights year round. The only other source of light is a neon Labatt's Blue sign.

The TV in the living room does not have a stand, and it balances on an empty storage container.

The kitchen floor is quite possibly the stickiest surface I have ever encountered in my entire life. There is a door to the basement in the kitchen but no one has ever been down there. There is also a bedroom in the kitchen that has paper-thin walls, and it was certainly a dining room in the past.

There is only one bathroom in the entire house to share amongst four guys. The bathroom is lit by a lovely desk lamp.

This rant proves that college is a time to live in not-so-nice places. We are college students, we are broke and we don't need fancy lights or doorknobs. Shoddy places create lasting memories that you will remember forever. So, before you go and spend money on a nicer place with air-conditioning and proper insulation, think about how fun it would be to live in a crap place with your best friends.