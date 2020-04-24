I’m going to let you in on a little secret — the most helpful and blessed part of quarantine? All of the motivational emails and corporate propaganda commercials that are on television!

Because everyone is being so kind spirited and has so many helpful ideas, I have taken it upon myself to become a high achiever with all the new support I am receiving from people who fear unemployment. As everyone is trapped inside, I will be using my time to become the best version of myself I can be for myself and an absolute shining star for others.

When I get out, like many of you, I will suddenly (but predictably) be on top of my game in every way possible.

Here is a list of things that I am going to do after quarantine ends and I become a world famous lady with both riches and fame:

Make sourdough bread from scratch every day. I am going to have a strange little mason jar with the yeast starter in the corner of my enormous, glamorous kitchen, too. Keep fresh cut flowers in each room. I will personally cut them fresh daily with my extremely soft, perfectly manicured hands. Respond to my emails within the hour. As a woman of grace, I am completely capable of responding to my emails within minutes, sometimes even seconds. It is the first thing I do when I wake up at 5 o’clock in the morning too, right before I do my hair. Polish the floor. Everyone knows that the floor needs to be nice and polished every single week. Some floors can even be bleached, like bathroom tile, so they look extra white and shiny — just like my smile. Obviously, weigh 100 pounds. I am certain that this is possible and achievable as a totally capable human being. I will simply exercise twice a day and photosynthesize like a plant, except for the very nice and dainty appetizers that I will fashionably eat at cocktail parties. Wear very classy outfits every day. Not only do I not want to dress down — I can’t! Karl Lagerfeld said that he hated sweatpants, so naturally, I do too. Smile at every single man walking down the street. They work so hard and totally deserve the recognition! I just love it when they say hello. Start a beautiful garden with all of the fresh vegetables I need to prepare a nutritious, organic, healthy, daily salad to share. Take online classes at Harvard or Yale. With all of my free time, I am going to learn things that make exciting conversation at the many dinner parties that I am invited to. Make it to every function on time with a small gift! Everyone loves artisanal chocolates and punctuality, and I love everyone!

I could go on and elaborate on the extremely high bar of my quickly upcoming successful and exciting lifestyle, but humility is one of a woman’s best traits!

Don’t worry if these ideas seem a little brash – men these days love a quirky lady!

(Please let this serve as a reminder to take it easy during quarantine; it is important to not be so serious during such serious times and to cut yourself a break while living through a pandemic. The outside world doesn’t need you to look pretty when this is all over, it just needs you to be alive.)