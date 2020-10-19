As information has been released regarding Penn State’s football season, it is clear that this year will be different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

General spectators will not be allowed into the stadium, and parking lots will be closed to tailgaters.

However, there are still ways that students can feel more involved throughout the season. Below are a few ideas for students to stay safe while supporting the Nittany Lions.

Take part in the Virtual Valley Experience

Virtual Valley was introduced to help students feel more connected during the football season.

Their initiatives allow students to purchase cardboard cutouts, submit fan videos to play at the stadium and tune into programming throughout each week.

Two contests will be held each week — a trivia contest at halftime, and a virtual tailgate contest in which students can submit photos by tagging their social media posts with #PSUTailgate.

A full list of Virtual Valley’s programs can be found here.

Enjoy the game with roommates

A safe way to watch the game with others is to do so with the people you already see every day.

The number of people at a gathering should be kept as low as possible to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, and students should avoid contact with people who are not in their friend groups.

Be careful when sharing snacks, and remember to wear masks and wash hands often.

Connect virtually with far away friends and family

With Zoom and other apps, students can connect with friends and family while watching the game.

One option is to stream the football game on your laptop or television and use your phone to video-chat with others.

On a computer, multiple windows can be open at one time. This allows students to have a window open with Zoom and another of the game.

Also, Zoom’s screen sharing option allows people to watch at the same time, so if one viewer’s computer or television is delayed, there will not be an issue.

Attend the university’s outdoor watch party

Some students might have the opportunity to take part in Penn State’s watch parties starting Saturday, Oct. 31 for the Ohio State game.

It is not likely that all students will be able to attend this event, but more information will be released closer to the event.

The watch parties are being organized by Student Affairs and will follow guidelines to keep students safe.

Available details can be found in the university’s release.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football rises in AP Poll to No. 8 Penn State will open its 2020 season ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll.