Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus, Penn State announced Wednesday that classes will now be held remotely for the rest of the semester, and that spring commencement is postponed.

The choice, while difficult, is understandable, especially given recent developments related to the coronavirus and universities across the country.

Last week’s initial call — delaying in-person classes after spring break through April 3 — raised many questions. Though Wednesday's most recent decision packs more long-term impacts for Penn State and State College, many upset and disappointed feelings from last week remain the same for the community.

The spread of the coronavirus has slowed exponentially in some countries that were heavily impacted before the United States. However, the United States hasn’t seen that progress yet itself. Pennsylvania currently has 133 known cases, and there are a reported 197,000 cases nationwide.

With new cases reported each day — not accounting for those who may have the virus unknowingly — it’s no question that inviting 40,000 students back to Penn State’s campus would raise the risk for more to come in contact with the coronavirus.

Some question whether this most recent call was made too late or too early. There’s a chance out-of-state and international students may have benefited from cancelation of all in-person classes right from the start. Further, some students might have had more time to gather their belongings and plan trips home.

However, other students might also feel this decision was made hastily — the public isn’t certain how long the coronavirus might impact the community, so why cancel in-person classes and finals now?

Regardless, all students are experiencing losses core to their everyday lives at Penn State. It’s clear that these outcomes are moving seniors, though, in particularly difficult ways — especially since they’re now unable to complete their degrees in person that they’ve spent years working to earn.

However, Penn State’s decision to postpone graduation, rather than fully cancel it now, allows potential for something. Graduation for the class of 2020 might not be “traditional” or “ideal” for many, but it’s important to see the university is seemingly trying to find a way to still recognize hard-working students despite difficult measures.

There are still questions surrounding the coronavirus that not many, including the university, may have immediate answers to — in the coming weeks and months where many will be eager to know more about how student lives are changing, it is crucial the university takes the time to ensure it is correctly responding to all of these newfound obstacles.