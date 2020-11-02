I still remember the first time I ever truly got into hip-hop music.

I can thank my dad for this, as he was able to grow up with the likes of Dr. Dre and Wu-Tang Clan, and eventually raised me on it.

As I slowly dived deeper into the catacombs of the genre, I discovered the unique and underground sounds of experimental hip-hop.

While there are a plethora of projects that showcase it, here are the five albums that introduced me to the genre.

“Yeezus”- Kanye West

Following Kanye West’s 2010 grandiose effort “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” his return in 2013 with “Yeezus” stripped the perfectionist style and went for an entirely different approach.

While “Yeezus” might not be on the level of other albums mentioned, it is worth noting that West went in a direction he was not familiar with by introducing mainstream music to a budding sound.

Abrasive, loud and punk esque define this project and, as years pass, the love and influence of “Yeezus” continues to grow among fans.

“The Money Store”- Death Grips

Death Grips is strange to say the least. Much like the aforementioned “Yeezus,” “The Money Store” is abrasive and thunderous, filled with angst.

Frontman Stefan Burnett transforms from soft-spoken to deafening when he embraces his MC Ride stage persona in a Jekyll and Hyde-like fashion.

Combine that with the booming production to fit Ride’s thundering vocals, the outcome leads to a perfect storm of rage and creativity that only this group could pull off.

“Veteran”- JPEGMAFIA

Much like Death Grips, JPEGMAFIA is an artist fueled by anger, and his 2018 release in “Veteran” is the perfect encapsulation of that.

What makes “Veteran” such a groundbreaking project is the eclectic production and sampling JPEGMAFIA implements on tracks.

The use of Wu-Tang Clan’s Ol’ Dirty Bastard and his unorthodox vocals serves as one of the many ways the Maryland based artist pushes the boundaries for a genre already defined by unconventional approaches.

“Big Fish Theory”- Vince Staples

As an artist with a healthy distrust of the music industry, Vince Staples does things his own way. So it makes sense that after striking gold with his debut album “Summertime ‘06” in 2015, he would make the electronic based “Big Fish Theory.”

Despites still being young and developing as an artist, Staples was able to craft a concept album that worked around him seamlessly.

His swaggerous flow paired perfectly with the wide array of synths and bass lines that allowed the artist to step into the upper echelon of current rappers.

“Some Rap Songs”- Earl Sweatshirt

While some of the aforementioned albums were fueled by fiery emotions, Earl Sweatshirt’s “Some Rap Songs” feels more like a melancholy diary entry.

The tone of the album is incredibly sporadic, with quick tracks and choppy production, almost signifying the many thoughts Sweatshirt hints toward through the somber lyrics.

Despite mixed opinions, it is impossible to ignore how personal of a project “Some Rap Songs” is — a deep dive into the inner psyche of one of music’s most enigmatic artists.